ComicBook Nation: Comic-Con 2022 Special!

By Kofi Outlaw

It's the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Special Episode of ComicBook Nation! We talked huge trailers and leaks from the show and made big predictions before Marvel's Hall H mega panel. How right were our guesses? Find out here! 

MORE: Full Comic-Con 2022 Coverage and Recaps HERE! 

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:

  1. Watch Us On Paramount+
  2. Listen via the media player embedded below.
  3. Check us out on Spotify or Stitcher
  4. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or iHeartRadio
  5. Or go to YouTube and watch any episode

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. We are your one-stop spot for ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

0comments
comic-con-2022-predictions-panels-recap-podcast.jpg
(Photo: Producer Peter)

After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!

Start the Conversation

of