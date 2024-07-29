SDCC 2024: Fantastic Four’s Baxter Building First Look Unveiled

Sometimes pop culture locations are just as popular as the characters of fandom’s favorite franchises. There’s Superman’s Fortress of Solitude or The Batcave deep below Gotham. Then there’s Avengers Tower or the Baxter Building, home of Marvel’s First Family. All the buildings mentioned above have been seen in live-action, but one of them is set to get a major overhaul. As a part of Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the Baxter Building is getting a revamp.

In a poster distributed at San Diego Comic-Con, the retro-futurism of the MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot can be seen in full effect with the Baxter Building. On the poster, the building is constructed to lead into a launchpad for both the Fantasticar and their rocketship, the Excelsior. Interestingly enough, the Baxter Building sits almost exactly where the Avengers Tower–or the building formerly known as that–is located in the MCU’s Earth-616.

An official new #TheFantasticFour promo poster from #SDCC reveals the first look at the Baxter Building! pic.twitter.com/hsgskaaXCh — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) July 28, 2024

Although the Baxter Building will be a first-time thing for MCU fans, Fantastic Four helmer Matt Shakman insists the movie will not end up being an origin story for the group.

“One of the things we decided early on was not to do an origin story,” Shakman told Entertainment weekly at Comic-Con. “One of the ways we’re making it our own thing is we’re not telling the story of them going up and being changed, and starting our story [there]. There’s a lot of well-known narrative that leads into that moment, right? And then you’re making up your new story starting basically at the end of the first act, and we thought, ‘Well, let’s just start this thing off on a completely new foot.’ So we are beginning after that.”

Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps — starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Mass-Bachrach, John Malkovich, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, Julia Garner as the Shalla-Bal Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson as Galactus — opens only in theaters July 25th, 2025, as part of the MCU Phase 6.

