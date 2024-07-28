SDCC 2024: New The Penguin Trailer Revealed

The cast and crew of The Penguin took over San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H Saturday night, promoting the next DC project to see release. As a part of the panel, HBO and Max released the third trailer for the spinoff of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, teasing it’s dark and gritty Gotham-based series.

Though exact details about The Penguin remain scarce, the series picks up just moments after The Batman ends. According to Penguin produce Lauren LeFrance, the series serves as the connective tissue between the two films. “We are the bridge between the two films,” LeFranc shared with EW this week. “We’re going almost directly into the second film Matt [Reeves] has planned.”

When Will The Batman Part II Premiere?

The Batman Part II is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 2, 2026, thanks to delays caused by last year’s Hollywood labor strikes. During a recent appearance at ACE Superhero Comic Con 2024, Alfred Pennyworth actor Andy Serkis confirmed that we could see The Batman Part II begin production at some point in early 2025.

“Basically, I know nothing about the movie other than that I’ve just found out that we’re probably likely to be starting filming early next year,” Serkis explained (via PopVerse). “Therefore, if you do the math, it’ll be a year and a half after that. I know that Matt [Reeves] is working really hard on the script. Matt Reeves being Matt Reeves, the extraordinary filmmaker that he is, I can only assume that it’s going to be another brilliant script, because I thought what he did with that first film was pretty amazing. I loved working with Rob Pattinson, and I really look forward to playing Alfred once more.”

The Penguin will star Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar, Michael Kelly as Johnny Viti, Shohreh Aghdashloo as Nadia Maroni, Deirdre O’Connell as Francis Cobb, Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, James Madio as Milos Grapa, Scott Cohen as Luca Falcone, Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone, Carmen Ejogo as Eve Karlo, and Theo Rossi as Dr. Julian Rush.

The Penguin will premiere exclusively on HBO on September 19th.