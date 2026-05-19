5 Upcoming Sci-Fi Reboots That Could Become Masterpieces

The sci-fi genre always seems to be consistently popular, but there are some especially exciting projects on the horizon. Science fiction stories consistently dominate the box office, particularly with the continued popularity of the many subgenres that fall under its wider umbrella. The best sci-fi movies often become woven into the fabric of pop culture, securing lasting followings and often becoming certified classics. However, with the constant innovation taking place within the modern film industry, visual effects technology is always improving. This makes reworking existing movies or characters for new audiences an especially enticing and promising enterprise, capitalizing on the pre-existing fan base and their desire to see older stories through a more modern lens.

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Looking back on some of the best sci-fi reboots of recent years, it’s clear that remaking or retooling an existing property can be incredibly lucrative. It’s something that Hollywood continues to embrace, with many more upcoming reboots announced that fall within the confines of the sci-fi genre. Considering the popularity and interesting concepts of the originals and the details already announced, the following upcoming sci-fi reboots clearly have huge potential for success.

5) Masters of the Universe

Masters of the Universe is one of the most anticipated movies of summer 2026, and is set to revive one of the most popular franchises of the 1980s. A blend of sci-fi and fantasy, the Masters of the Universe franchise was in desperate need of a modern facelift, and the blockbuster reboot is set to deliver just that. With a star-studded cast and eye-catching trailers already revealed, it seems as though Masters of the Universe‘s June 5 release date could see it become an instant sci-fi reboot classic.

4) Enemy Mine

Though it went down in history as a box office flop, Enemy Mine is an underrated ’80s sci-fi movie, and as such, the planned remake has the potential to be a great movie in its own right. The story of a human and an alien forced to work together to survive being stranded on a desolate planet, Enemy Mine‘s narrative ideas are pretty timeless. Considering the advancements in visual effects technology since the release of the original, the planned reboot has the potential to be an impactful and incredible sci-fi adventure.

3) Escape from New York

One of many sci-fi classics in John Carpenter’s impressive filmography, attempts to remake Escape from New York have previously stalled. However, an official reboot is now in the works, set to deliver an update on the iconic 1981 movie. Though the notion of remaking such a beloved movie has already divided fans, if the reboot is crafted with the appropriate care and attention, it certainly could become every bit as enjoyable as the original. If it can capitalize on the original’s existing fan base and successfully update its story while leaving its dystopian action charms intact, it could be a sci-fi reboot masterpiece.

2) Westworld

Although 1973’s Westworld was already remade into one of the few TV reboots that actually worked, another movie is on the way. Another announced reboot of the original will bring Westworld back to the big screen, and it could subtly prove the perfect way to continue the franchise. While the TV show was great, it ultimately outstayed its welcome on the small screen, with its story becoming convoluted over the years. A movie reboot is the right way to go, as it will hopefully recapture the brilliance of both the original film and the TV show with modern visual effects, and avoid the pitfalls outlined by the TV show’s decline.

1) Judge Dredd

After a pretty terrible 1995 movie adaptation, Judge Dredd finally received a fan-favorite comic book movie in 2012 in the form of Dredd. Sadly, a sequel never materialized, much to the dismay of fans. However, a movie reboot has been announced, with Taika Waititi attached to direct. Considering it already has a strong foundation to work from in terms of Dredd, the upcoming sci-fi reboot could prove the best adaptation yet of the iconic 2000 AD comic book character.

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