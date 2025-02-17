One of 2025’s Best-Reviewed Horror Movies Hits Home Video Sooner Than Expected

One of the first critical hits of 2025 is arriving on home video a lot sooner than fans might have assumed. Companion, from director Drew Hancock and the producers of Barbarian, arrived in theaters late last month and received great reviews from both fans and critics. ComicBook’s own Patrick Cavanaugh gave the film four out of five stars, praising the surprising narrative and stellar performances.

If you missed Companion in theaters, you’ll get the chance to watch it at home in the very near future. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced on Monday that Companion will be available to purchase and rent digitally on February 18th. So starting Tuesday morning, you can check out Companion from home, buying or renting it on services like Fandango at Home, Apple TV, and Prime Video.

In addition to the digital release on Tuesday, Companion is getting a full physical rollout in just a few weeks. April 1st will see Companion arrive on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD. Below, you can check out the lineup of Companion special features, which are available on the 4K and Blu-ray edition of the film. You can pre-order your copy of Companion here.

I Feel, Therefore I Am Could a robot have more humanity than a human? Delve into the complex relationships at the heart of Companion with Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher.

Love, Eli Harvey Guillén and Lukas Gage explore the fun, lighthearted relationship of Patrick and Eli. Explore their supposed first encounter at a costume party and how that develops into a unique love.

AI Horror Director Drew Hancock breaks down the fusion of slasher and sci-fi elements in Companion and how this is the perfect recipe for the wild and unexpected horrors humans can inflict upon AI.



Companion was released in theaters back on January 31st and has made a total of $33 million at the global box office. The film boasts a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 3.5 average score on Letterboxd.

Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid star in Companion as a couple that visits a billionaire’s lakeside cabin for a weekend with friends. Soon after they arrive — and some surprising information comes to light — things spiral out of control and lead to a chain of chain of terrifying deaths.

The film also stars Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillen, Rupert Friend, Jaboukie Young-White, and Matthew J. McCarthy. Drew Hancock both wrote and directed Companion, with Barbarian director Zach Cregger serving as one of the film’s producers. Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, Roy Lee, and Josh Mack also produced.