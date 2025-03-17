Conan O’Brien Will Host 2026 Oscars (and Announces It With Perfect Joke)

Conan O’Brien will be back for a second go-round as the host of the 2026 Oscars ceremony. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Conan O’Brien would be returning as Oscars host on Monday, only a few weeks removed from the comedian pulling off a successful Oscars event on March 2nd. The 97th Oscars drew in over 19 million total viewers, ranking it as the top prime-time entertainment telecast for the 2024-2025 season. Ever the comedian, O’Brien had the perfect joke prepared in a comment accompanying his duties as the next Oscars host as he poked fun at a winner from this year’s event.

“The only reason I’m hosting ‘The Oscars’ next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech,” O’Brien said in a statement. The joke is in reference to Adrien Brody’s lenghty acceptance speech when he won the Oscar award for Best Actor for his performance in The Brutalist. Brody’s speech went over five minutes long as he thanked his family and loved ones, along with his partner Georgina Chapman and her children.

“I share this with my amazing partner Georgina, who has not only reinvigorated my own self-worth but my sense of value and my values and her beautiful children, Dash and India,” Brody said. “It’s been a rollercoaster, but thank you for accepting me into your life, and Popsy’s coming home a winner.”

Conan O’Brien previously shared how he was excited to be hosting this year’s Oscars. “I have an amazing team of writers. We have been going through tons of ideas, and I’m excited because I grew up watching the Oscars, and it is something [that’s] imprinted on my memory,” he told Good Morning America in February. Executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan are also returning for their third Oscars in 2026. Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney are producing, with Sweeney also listed as a writer.

“We are thrilled to bring back Conan, Raj, Katy, Jeff and Mike for the 98th Oscars!” Academy CEO, Bill Kramer, and president, Janet Yang, said in a joint statement. “This year, they produced a hugely entertaining and visually stunning show that celebrated our nominees and the global film community in the most beautiful and impactful way. Conan was the perfect host — skillfully guiding us through the evening with humor, warmth and reverence. It is an honor to be working with them again.”

The 98th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT on ABC.