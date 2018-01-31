Chris Pratt’s ‘Cowboy Ninja Viking’ Lands ‘Game of Thrones’ Director Michelle MacLaren

Chris Pratt’s latest comic adventure has finally found its director!

On Wednesday, THR reported that Universal had nabbed Michelle MacLaren to direct the action movie. MacLaren is best know for her work on highly-acclaimed TV shows such as Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad.

MacLaren reportedly beat out Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda) and Rick Famuyiwa (Dope) to land the job.

Cowboy Ninja Viking initially went into development back in 2014, but spent years trying to get off the ground. With Chris Pratt set to star in the film, Universal finally pushed the project forward, setting a June 28, 2019 release date.

The film is based on the Image Comics series of the same name, written by AJ Lieberman and illustrated by Riley Rossmo. It tells the story of a counter-intelligence unit that uses patients with multiple personality disorder to create agents known as Triplets. When a group of Triplets goes rogue, the deadliest Triplet in the entire program, who boasts the personalities of a Cowboy, a Ninja, and a Viking, is sent to stop them.

Zombieland writers Paul Wernick and Everett David Reese wrote the initial script for the film, while Craig Mazin (The Hangover II) penned the most recent draft.

In addition to Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad, MacLaren has worked on a number of high profile TV dramas including Westworld, The Deuce, The Leftovers, and The Walking Dead. The director was initially set to helm Wonder Woman for DC, but the two sides eventually parted due to creative differences, and the project was ultimately given to Patty Jenkins.

Cowboy Ninja Viking is set to hit theaters on June 28, 2019.