Crawl 2: Sequel to Alligator Thriller Being Developed

Get ready to fear the water once again, as Paramount Pictures working on a sequel to the hit alligator thriller Crawl. THR is reporting that Paramount is already hard at work on developing Crawl 2, a sequel to the hit horror film from 2019, and is currently aiming to start shooting the film in Europe in the fall. Crawl director Alexandre Aja is back on board for the sequel, while Craig Flores and Sam Raimi are also back to produce. The script is being written by Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension and Project Almanac’s Andrew Deutschman and Jason Pagan, though no release date for the film has been revealed yet.

New People, New Location

The original Crawl was written by Michael and Shawn Rasmussen, and starred Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper, though the sequel will feature a brand new cast. According to sources, Crawl 2 will also shift locations, moving from Florida to the urban cityscape of New York City. The original film focused on Haley (Scodelario) and her father Dave (Pepper) as they tried to survive a hurricane, but the hurricane also trapped them in their house with a lethal alligator.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the film progresses, not only does the hurricane continue to pose problems, but there’s also more than one alligator to contend with, and no one around to help. Haley manages to survive the ordeal, but it seems that the sequel will move to a different group of characters. During a previous interview with Bloody Disgusting’s Book Crew Podcast, Aja spoke of the possibility of doing more with Haley as a character but also brought up the notion of doing a whole different story in a future film.

“I think the story of Haley is a really strong one, but I believe that Crawl is about nature taking back its due, and kind of like… more hurricane-driven, man versus animal. So maybe it will be another story altogether… We’re looking for that human story right now, that will be as strong as the one in the first one. To make the second one legit,” Aja said.

Small Budget, Big Box Office

Crawl was made on a budget of under $14 million and then more than doubled its money after bringing in $91.5 million at the box office. Horror films have continued to be one of the more profitable genres over the past few years, and Crawl 2 could even do bigger business than the original depending on how well it’s received. If it’s profitable once again, we could end up seeing more anthology-style Crawl films like other successful franchises, including Paranormal Activity and Final Destination, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Are you excited for Crawl 2? You can talk all things movies with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!