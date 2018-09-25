New ‘Creed II’ Poster Debuts, Another Trailer on its Way

Michael B. Jordan’s follow-up to his acclaimed turn in Black Panther is arriving in theaters in just a couple of months, in the form of Creed II. As if Jordan’s recent success, along with the strong love for the first Creed wasn’t enough to get fans excited about the film, this new poster should definitely do the trick.

On Tuesday morning, the official Creed II Twitter account shared the first look at the sequel’s new poster, which puts its titular hero back in the ring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Fight for your destiny one round at a time,” writes the tweet. You can check out the new poster below!

Fight for your destiny one round at a time. #Creed2 pic.twitter.com/QX7pPMpi69 — #CREED2 (@creedmovie) September 25, 2018

Along with the release of the poster came the news that a brand new trailer for Creed II would be arriving on Wednesday. After the Creed account shared the image, Jordan himself tweeted it out with the caption, “You Ready?? [Creed 2] Trailer Drops Tomorrow.”

Not wanting to leave Rocky out of the poster game, a character poster featuring Stallone’s iconic boxer also made its rounds online. This one features the retired fighter in the ring, where he’s set to coach his young protege.

Ryan Coogler, who also directed Jordan in Black Panther, helmed the first Creed back in 2015, which resurrected the Rocky franchise and put Adonis Creed (Jordan), the son of Apollo Creed, in the spotlight. Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) served as Creed’s mentor and trainer.

This time around, Coogler won’t be sitting in the director’s chair. Instead, Steven Caple Jr. will helm the film, on a script from Luke Cage creator Cheo Hodari Coker. The sequel will focus on Adonis taking on Viktor Drago, the son of legendary fighter Ivan Drago, who killed Apollo in the ring.

Just like the first Creed, it looks like the sequel will pack a heavy emotional punch.

What do you think of the new poster for Creed II? Are you excited to see the trailer on Wednesday? Let us know in the comments!

Creed II, starring Michael B. Jordan, is set to hit theaters on November 21.