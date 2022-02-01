Movies

New Creed 3 Photo Brings Michael B. Jordan Back Into the Ring

Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan is back to work on that other major franchise he stars in: Creed. Creed III is now filming, and the latest behind-the-scenes photo of the threequel shows Jordan back in character as Adonis Creed. As you can see below, the photo – from Creed franchise and/or Marvel star Tessa Thompson’s Instagram Stories – catches Jordan on a break in his corner in between takes of what looks to be another signature hard-hitting boxing match sequence. It’s that sports action that has made Creed such a hit franchise with fans, and Jordan looks ready to deliver a third time! 

Creed III will see Michael B. Jordan not only star, but also make his directorial debut at the helm of the film. So, not only is Jordan looking buffed-up and ready to rumble in that photo – he’s probably got a million directorial considerations on his mind about how it all looks. Epic candid shot on Thompson’s part. 

Creed was an unexpectedly timely and strong vision from writer/director Ryan Coogler, which actually managed to re-capture the dramatic weight of Sylvester Stallone’s original Rocky film lore, while also coming at that story from a whole new perspective, and delivering a modestly successful mainstream sports-action-drama, on the whole ($173.6 million on a budget of $35-40 million). Creed II similarly helped make director Steven Caple Jr. into a Hollywood hit (he’ll next direct Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), with the sequel being an even bigger mainstream hit ($214 million on a $50 million budget). Now Creed III will try to keep the tradition going by (hopefully) catapulting Michael B. Jordan’s career to a new level: successful director. 

As for Michael B. Jordan the actor: he also has been delivering what fans want in front of the camera: name the sort of physique that earned him the title “Sexiest Man Alive”. Unfortunately for Jordan, he recently lost that title to none other than Marvel’s Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd – and Jordan had some words about it to share: 

“I mean, they just throw you out. Like, two weeks ago I was all the rave and now I’m just ‘former Sexiest Man Alive,’” Jordan joked to Live with Kelly and Ryan. “Actually, I just woke up to the news. They didn’t give you a heads up, no. It was a little rude, a little disrespectful. But I let it slide because it’s Paul Rudd, so….” 

Creed III is currently scheduled to open in theaters on November 23, 2022.  

