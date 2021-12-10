Michael B. Jordan Reacts to Losing Sexiest Man Alive Title to Paul Rudd

Last month, it was revealed that People Magazine‘s “Sexiest Man Alive” of 2021 was none other than Paul Rudd. These days, Rudd is best known for playing Ant-Man/Scott Lang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, making him one of many Marvel stars to earn the title and the second in a row. The 2020 winner was Michael B. Jordan who played Erik Kilmonger in Black Panther. It’s common for past winners to comment on their successors, in fact, there have been some hilarious interactions between former Sexiest Men Alive in the past. During a recent interview with Live with Kelly and Ryan, Jordan had a great reaction to losing his crown to Rudd.

“I mean, they just throw you out. Like, two weeks ago I was all the rave and now I’m just ‘former Sexiest Man Alive,’” Jordan joked. “Actually, I just woke up to the news. They didn’t give you a heads up, no. It was a little rude, a little disrespectful. But I let it slide because it’s Paul Rudd, so….”

Jordan may think Rudd deserved the win, but there’s one person who would have voted for someone else if given the choice, and that’s Rudd’s wife, Julie Yaeger. “No, she would have voted for Keanu Reeves,” Rudd joked to Extra when asked if Yaeger would have voted for him. “Come on, he’s Keanu, I’d vote for him.”

Rudd’s next Marvel appearance will be in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is currently in post-production and is set to be released in the United States on July 28, 2023. Rudd’s Ant-Man/Scott Lang will be joined by returning stars Evangeline Lilly (Wasp/Hope Van Dyne), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), and Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne). The movie will also feature Kathryn Newton as the new Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors, who made his MCU debut in the finale of Loki as “He Who Remains.” Majors will be playing Kang the Conquerer in the third Ant-Man movie, presumably another version of his character from the multiverse.

As for Jordan, the actor recently reprised his role as Killmonger on the new animated series, What If…? Currently, there’s no word on whether or not he’ll be returning to the franchise in a live-action capacity. However, he is returning for the third installment of the Rocky spin-off series, Creed. The threequel is expected to be released next year with Jordan signed on to direct. In addition to Jordon, Creed III will also see the return of Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad and feature Jonathan Majors.

