Crew Member Reportedly Critically Injured on Set of Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg Netflix Movie

Production on Me Time, a new Netflix original comedy starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, was paused earlier today when an accident occurred on the set. TheWrap reports that a crew member “is in critical condition” after falling “60 to 80 feet on a soundstage” at the Sunset Gower Studios in Los Angeles. The LAFD reportedly told the trade that “an unidentified 38-year-old male was being attended to by EMTs,” they arrived on the scene at 7 AM PT this morning, they report that the person in question is in “critical condition.” Netflix declined to comment on the news.

There are conflicting reports on the condition and details of the accident. Deadline broke the news earlier today, noting that it was unclear if it took place “at or near” the studio and they “fell from the grid above the stage which was as high as 30 feet” (a major difference in distance). They further reported their condition was “unknown.” The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) are both reportedly investigating the matter.

The IATSE, which is the union for many below the line workers on film and television sets, is potentially on the verge of a strike that could shut down productions. Variety reported last week that the timetable for a deal between the IATSE and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has gone past the deadline making a strike seem likely. Negotiations between the parties have yet to come to an agreement with the IATSE seeking better funding for health plans, hourly compensation, and hours on set/turn around.

As for the movie starring Hart and Wahlberg, Me Time reportedly “follows a stay-at-home dad (Hart) who finds himself with some ‘me time’ for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away. He reconnects with his former best friend (Wahlberg) for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.”

Both Hart and Wahlberg have previously had tremendous success at Netflix with original films, making a collaboration between the pair something that they likely were very eager to have. Hart starred in the dramedy over the first four weeks it was available. Spenser Confidential.