‘Roma’ Wins Best Picture at ‘Critics’ Choice Awards’

The 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards took place tonight and while there were numerous awards honoring the best films in various categories, in the end only one film could go home with Best Picture and that film was Roma.

Distributed by Netflix, Roma was written and directed by Alfonso Cuaron who also directed 2004s Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. The semi-autobiographical film follows the life of a live-in housekeeper to an upper middle-class family and stars first-time actress Yalitza Aparicio.

Roma beat out an impressive field of Best Picture nominees to take home the award, including Mary Poppins Returns, Vice, A Star is Born, If Beale Street Could Talk, Green Book, First Man, The Favorite, BlacKkKlansman, and the Ryan Coogler-directed Marvel Studios film Black Panther.

While Black Panther didn’t bring home the Best Picture award, the record-breaking film certainly didn’t go home empty-handed. Black Panther took home numerous awards tonight, including Best Art Direction for Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart, Best Costume Design for Ruth E. Carter, and Best Visual Effects for Geoffrey Baumann, Jesse James Chisholm, Craig Hammack, and Dan Sudick.

The Critics’ Choice Awards are awarded each year by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association to honor the best in film and television achievement. When it comes to the film awards, the Critics’ Choice Award is often a reliable predictor for Academy Award nominations and as several of the films nominated for the Critics’ Choice Award are already on many short lists for the Oscar nod — specifically First Man, Ready Player One, Mary Poppins Returns, and Black Panther.

As for other films honored within their specific genres tonight, A Quiet Place took home the award for Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie while Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout won for Best Action Film.

Did you tune into tonight’s Critics’ Choice Awards? Do you agree with Roma‘s win for Best Picture? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.