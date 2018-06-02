‘The Crow’ Remake Director Says Leaving Was Hard Decision, Shares New Photo Of Jason Momoa In Makeup

The Crow Reborn has been grounded once again, much to the heartbreak of director Corin Hardy and star Jason Momoa, and it was an insanely difficult decision to finally leave the project.

The oft-delayed project couldn’t overcome negotiation issues between Sony and Davis Films head Samuel Hadida, who currently owns the film rights to The Crow. This is Hardy’s second go-round on the project, and despite it being a dream he would’ve loved to see through to its fruition, he explained to fans why he had to let it go.

“I knew from the off, that the idea of making a new version of The Crow was never going to be for everyone because it is a beloved film,” Hardy wrote. “And I say that as someone in love with it myself. But I poured everything I had into the last 3.5 years of work, to try & create something which honoured what the Crow stood for; from James O’Barr’s affecting graphic novel, to Alex Proyas’s original movie, with great respect to Brandon Lee and with the desire to make something bold and new, that myself, as an obsessive fan, could be proud of. And with @prideofgypsies Jason Momoa, and my amazing team of artists & film-makers, we came SO close.”

“But sometimes, when you love something so much, you have to make hard decisions,” Hardy continued. “And yesterday, deciding it was time to let go of this dark & emotional dream project, was the hardest decision of all. Buildings burn, people die, but real love is forever.”

Hardy shared his thoughts along with a new image alongside Momoa, who was donning some Crow-like makeup behind him. You can also see the Crow concept art that showed what Momoa could’ve looked like in the role off to the side.

Hardy left the Crow remake project previously around three years ago, and having Momoa on board was the main reason he decided to give it another go. With this latest setback though, a third try is likely not in the cards, and if the Crow does make a return to the big screen it will likely be with a completely new team.

Momoa expressed his disappointment with the project falling through as well, revealing he has wanted to play The Crow in a film for the last eight years. Unfortunately, that might never happen, but we’ll keep you posted on any new details that spring up.