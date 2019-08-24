Disney Reveals First Look at Emma Stone’s Cruella at D23

Disney has just given fans their first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil at D23, and she looks phenomenal. The latest live-action adaptation from Disney is Cruella, which will focus on the iconic villain and will star Stone in the lead role. The new image shows Stone holding several Dalmations on leashes while her two henchmen (Jasper and Horace) are posed in the background, and that hair she is sporting is magnificent. The project also stars Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry.

You can check out the new photo below.

“Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney’s Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021.”

Emma Stone will play a younger version of the famed Disney villain in the film, which will follow her ascendance into the villain fans know from the 101 Dalmations film. The film will be directed by Craig Gillespie and is set to hit theaters on May 28th, 2021.

