Cruella Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Cruella stars Emma Stone in a prequel about the infamous 101 Dalmatians villain, and it's hitting theatres and Disney+ Premier Access on Friday, which means the first reviews for the film are starting to hit the Internet. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it a "wickedly stylish prequel" that's "one of Disney's best live-action films to date." Currently, the movie stands at a 73% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. You can check out some of the reactions, both positive and negative, from critics below...

"Sinisterly superb, this is a well-crafted, phenomenally acted, artistically drenched triumph that's a whole lot more responsible than most other villain-as-main-character films," Tara McNamara (Common Sense Media) shared.

"Gillespie helms a stunning showcase of talent that culminates in a striking feature, but it's narratively hollow and toothless," Meagan Navarro (Bloody Disgusting) wrote.

"Disney's Cruella is an unexpected joy, albeit an overlong one. Bonus: good dogs," Amelia Emberwing (WhatToWatch) added.

"Cruella is the movie version of fast fashion - it looks good but the substance isn't there. The magic is in watching Stone and Thompson go tête-à-tête to The Stooges in punk-haute couture, while the rest of the movie sort of exists in the background," Gabriella Geisinger (Digital Spy) wrote.

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the movie's director, Craig Gillespie, who talked about pulling inspiration from 101 Dalamtians.

"I didn't, I really didn't," Gillespie replied when asked about pulling inspiration from the older stories. "I wanted to stay away from the Glenn Close version because Emma Stone has to create this character. And I felt like the fact that we're stars, I just wanted to be in it and not, I just stayed away from that. I knew for me, I really wanted to embrace this 1970s gritty London punk version of it, and so we were sort of starting with that and her character had to come out of that. And so we really had to sort of create new and create the tone of her. So I didn't look at that at all. And then the crazy thing with the 101 Dalmatians, she's such a delight to watch, Cruella, and you love that she's got this humor and sort of narcissistic-like biting tone to her, but we don't know anything about her. I mean, she went to school with Anita and that's about it. So in some ways, it's remarkably liberating."

Cruella will be released in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on May 28th.