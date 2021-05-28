New Cruella Trailer Starring Emma Stone Released By Disney

✖

On Wednesday, The Walt Disney Company released a new trailer and poster for its upcoming live-action feature film Cruella, which stars Academy Award-winners Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. The film sees Stone playing the villain's role from the Disney Animation classic 101 Dalmations as Cruella de Vil. Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, and Mark Strong also appear in supporting roles. Craig Gillespie directs the film, which will release simultaneously in theaters and Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time additional fee on Friday, May 28th. Here are the official synopsis and other information provided by Disney in a press release:

"Academy Award winner Emma Stone (“La La Land”) stars in Disney’s “Cruella,” an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. “Cruella,” which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson (“Howards End,” “Sense & Sensibility”). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

Disney’s “Cruella” is directed by Craig Gillespie (“I Tonya”) from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis. It was produced by Andrew Gunn (“Freaky Friday”), Marc Platt (“Mary Poppins Returns”) and Kristin Burr (“Christopher Robin”), with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff and Glenn Close serving as executive producers. Two-time Oscar®- winning costume designer Jenny Beavan (“Mad Max: Fury Road,” “A Room with a View”) creates the dazzling and imaginative costumes, which take on a life of their own."

The film seems to cast de Vil as an anarchic, societal rebel, drawing comparisons to Warner Bros.'s Joker film from last year. https://comicbook.com/movies/news/cruella-star-emma-stone-addresses-comparisons-to-joaquin-phoenix-joker/ in a recent interview telling Total Film that "[Cruella is] very different from Joker in many ways. I would never even remotely compare myself to Joaquin Phoenix. I wish I was more like him."

Cruella releases on Disney+ Premier Access and in theaters on May 28th.