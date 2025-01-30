Cult-Classic Monster Movie From the ’90s Getting Reboot

Miramax just announced a remake of The Faculty, the 1998 sci-fi thriller that had a quick turnaround into cult classic status. According to a report by Variety, original director Robert Rodriguez will produce the remake, while up-and-comer Drew Hancock will write the script. Hancock’s feature debut, Companion, hits theaters on Friday, and it already has rave reviews. The Faculty will be produced by BoulderLight, the company behind Barbarian and Weapons. So far, there is no director in place, nor any casting news to share. It’s unclear when this remake might make it to a big screen near you, but the original Faculty is streaming now on Pluto TV.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Faculty is a creature feature set in a fictional small town in Ohio, where the local high school becomes ground zero for an alien invasion. It starts slow and insidious, with the several teachers apparently possessed. A few students begin to unravel what is going on, but their concerns aren’t taken seriously by anyone outside of the school.

Play video

The cast is stacked, and for many of the stars, this was their first major role — or one of their first. Elijah Wood plays Casey Connor, photographer for the school newspaper, while Jordana Brewster plays the paper’s editor, the popular Delilah Profitt. Josh Hartnett plays local burnout Zeke Tyler, and Laura Harris plays the recent transfer student Marybeth Hutchinson, who has a crush on him. Clea DuVall plays the mysterious Stokely Mitchell, who harbors a crush on football star Stan Rosado, played by Shawn Hatosy. Usher plays a student named Gabe.

Those are just the kids — the teachers include Salma Hayek, Bebe Neuwirth, Robert Patrick, and Jon Stewart. The cast has been asked about this production often over the years, and its cult-classic status. In 2020, Wood spoke about the movie in an interview with Yahoo News, calling it his most memorable role in terms of “all around experience… because the crew was so amazing… It was so fun getting a chance to work with Robert, who had a very different approach than any other director that I’d worked with. There was a lot of love on the set. We’re all really close, so it was cool.”

There’s no telling if the remake will be able to recapture that energy, as it sounds like its in the earliest stages of development or pre-production. For now, fans can find the 1998 original The Faculty on Pluto TV, or rent or purchase it on digital PVOD stores. It’s also available on DVD and Blu-ray.