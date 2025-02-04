Dafne Keen Reveals Where X-23 Could Show Up in the MCU After Deadpool & Wolverine

X-23 actor Dafne Keen wants to join the Avengers and explore grittier solo adventures in future Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, she revealed in an exclusive interview with The Direct. Her comments come as Marvel Studios accelerates its mutant integration plans, building on the $1.3 billion success of Deadpool & Wolverine, where Keen returned as Laura Kinney alongside Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. The studio has been focused on expanding its mutant roster, with Kevin Feige’s confirming that X-Men characters would appear across multiple projects leading into Avengers: Secret Wars. That’s going to be easier moving forward, as Deadpool & Wolverine successfully bridged Fox’s X-Men universe into the MCU by bringing back several fan-favorite characters, including Keen’s Laura, who first captured audiences in 2017’s Logan before evolving into a more seasoned warrior in her latest appearance.

“I would like to see her in a fun team-up,” Keen explained before detailing the kind of projects that interest her the most. “I would also love to see Laura in smaller stories as well. I enjoyed playing her in Logan, which was much more grittier. So that’s fun…But I’d also be very, very open to a big whole action fight team up with the Avengers.”

The actress also emphasized her dedication to the character, stating, “Honestly, anything that involves Laura, I’d be down to do.” Her enthusiasm comes at a crucial time, as Marvel Studios prepares for what Feige has described as “a new age of mutants and of the X-Men” following the events of Secret Wars.

The success of Deadpool & Wolverine, which has grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide, demonstrated audiences’ continued interest in established X-Men characters. Laura’s arc in the film saw her evolve from the fierce but isolated young mutant of Logan to a freedom fighter leading the resistance in the Void alongside other Marvel heroes. By the film’s conclusion, Laura chose to join Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine variant in Earth-10005, positioning her character for potential appearances in upcoming MCU projects.

Could X-23 Be Part of the MCU’s Mutant Revolution?

Keen’s comments about her character’s future align with Marvel Studios’ ambitious plans for mutants in the MCU. Recent rumors suggest that following Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027, the Russo brothers might oversee Marvel Studios’ X-Men reboot, potentially setting up an Avengers vs. X-Men event. When presented with theories about Secret Wars potentially reshaping the MCU’s mutant landscape, Keen playfully addressed the possibility of becoming the main Wolverine, saying, “Well, can we both [Laura and Logan] be there? Yeah? OK, good. If we’re both there, I’d be really happy.”

With the original Avengers roster largely departed and new heroes emerging, Marvel appears to be strategically positioning mutant characters as crucial elements of their future storytelling. The success of projects like X-Men ’97 and the positive reception to returning characters from Fox’s X-Men universe in Deadpool & Wolverine has demonstrated the enduring appeal of these characters when handled properly. Given that the past few years haven’t been too kind to the MCU, it makes sense for Marvel Studios to tap into its more profitable properties.

Whether Laura appears in the rumored new X-Men franchise under the Russo brothers’ supervision or joins the broader MCU narrative through other projects, Keen’s passion for the role suggests X-23 could play a significant part in Marvel’s mutant-focused future. We would surely love to see her as a key piece of the MCU’s age of mutants.

