Daniel Craig Teases James Bond’s No Time to Die

In just a few short months the world will see Daniel Craig‘s final time as James Bond in the 25th 007 movie, No Time to Die. Anticipation is already building for the new film, which will only continue to grow thanks to it being Craig’s swansong but also in keeping with the traction of the franchise as all four of Craig’s Bond movies are the highest grossing of the entire series. The first teaser trailer for the film whet a lot of appetites and with a few short words Craig has helped keep the hype train moving toward its destination.

While speaking with Variety ahead of the Golden Globes, Craig was asked to describe the new film in three words, to which Craig cheekily replied following the set terms. Check out his answer in the player below.

With No Time to Die, Craig will become the actor with the third most appearances as the titular secret agent with five, sitting behind Sean Connery’s six and Roger Moore’s seven, but well ahead of former stars Pierce Brosnan, Timothy Dalton, and George Lazenby. Craig will also become the only actor to officially play the character in three different decades with his films spanning from 2005 to 2020, making his tenure as the character in the EON produced movies the longest of all the actors.

Craig had been outspoken about leaving the role behind in the past, and has reiterated that point more than once, but while addressing the crew after completion of the new film he showed his sentimental side for the part and working on the series.

“This has been one of the best and most wonderful experiences that I’ve ever had,” Craig said. “You’ve all done the most amazing job, I could not be more proud to work with every single one of you on this production…”

Cast members joining Craig in the 25th Bond film include Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. Cary Fukanaga directed the movie from a script he wrote with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The full synopsis for No Time to Die can be found below.

“In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

No Time to Die is set to bow April 8, 2020.