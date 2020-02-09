Danny Trejo Is Now the Most Killed Actor in Hollywood

Danny Trejo is one bad dude, on screen that is. Over the course of his extensive acting career, Trejo has played some intense and terrifying characters with some pretty epic body counts. But Trejo’s characters have also met grim fates quite a few times and it turns out, it’s enough to land the actor at the top of a pretty specific list. According to research compiled by Buzz Bingo (via Bloody Disgusting), Trejo is the currently the most-killed actor in Hollywood in terms of his character’s on-screen deaths with 65 untimely demises in all.

The number comes from looking at IMDb and Cinemorgue and according to the final tally, Trejo’s current 65 deaths puts him at the top, ahead of Christopher Lee’s 60 on-screen deaths. Lance Henriksen comes in third with 51.

What’s interesting about this breakdown, though, isn’t just that Trejo tops the list, but that the data also breaks down to reveal that movie deaths are more likely to be male than female – nearly 76 percent of the deaths tallied were male as compared to 24 percent female. Shelley Winters tops the list of most-killed female actors with 20 deaths, followed by Julianne Moore with 17 and Jennifer Jason Leigh with 14. The report also breaks down which actors are most likely to die on screen over all with Game of Thrones star Kit Harington topping the men’s list with 62.5 percent and A.J. Cook topping the female list at 50 percent chance of death.

And it’s important to note that the data here just includes on screen deaths. It doesn’t include cases in which the actors’ characters met their end out of audience view, as would be the case with Trejo’s recent role on The CW’s The Flash. Trejo played Breacher, leader of Earth-19’s inter-dimensional law enforcement team the Collectors who became entangled with then-Earth-1’s Team Flash when his daughter Cynthia (Jessica Camacho) started dating Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes). Breacher met his end with the rest of the original Multiverse when a wave of Anti-Matter energy destroyed, well, everything. The Flash fans didn’t actually see Breacher die, but with the entire Multiverse destroyed, we know it happened.

Of course, the thing about off-screen deaths is that they can easily be undone. After all, the Multiverse was re-created which means there’s a chance the fan-favorite character could appear again later on, something that based on previous comments Trejo might even be interested in. Ahead of The Flash‘s Season 6 premiere last fall, Trejo had nothing but positive to say about his time on the series.

“Yeah! The Flash!” Trejo said. “That is so much fun. They are so cool. Anytime you walk into a sitcom, everybody is family and look at me like an outsider. But they [The Flash] pull you in and all of a sudden, you’re just family. They make you family. I’ll be doing The Flash more. TV is great, but it’s an everyday job.”

