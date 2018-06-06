David Harbour Describes His Take On Hellboy

It’s safe to say that the Internet responded with surprise when the announcement of a Hellboy reboot was first teased in May. With Stranger Things star David Harbour set to play the title role, a sort of bittersweet reaction resulted from fans – especially from those who were hoping for a final installment of Guillermo del Toro‘s Ron Perlman-led Hellboy franchise.

Harbour, as it turns out, is more than aware of that added pressure, and hopes that he can portray Hellboy in a way that will honor the versions before him. While speaking with Yahoo Movies, the actor went in depth about his approach to the antihero.

“[Hellboy] is very rich.” Harbour explained. “I think the films did a certain thing, the comics do a certain thing. Hellboy is kind of a neurotic, messed up individual who’s destined for a horrible fate. He’s destined to become the beast of the apocalypse. Whenever he shows up and does the right thing, people throw beers at him and show up with pitchforks and he still manages to do the right thing. I think it’s funny and it’s sweet and it’s weird and hopefully I can bring that to it as well.”

Harbour also highlighted the similarities between the iconic character and his most recent role, as Stranger Things‘ Sheriff Hopper.

“I would not be doing Hellboy if it wasn’t for Stranger Things, no,” Harbour revealed. “I would not. A lot of people responded to it. It’s got a lot of elements — Hopper is a very complicated character and has a lot of levels. And he is heroic, but he’s messed up and I think they want this for this Hellboy as well.”

For those who are still apprehensive about Harbour succeeding Perlman in the role, the two actors appear to be on good terms. Perlman endorsed Harbour taking on the role, and the pair recently went to dinner together, alongside comedian and comic book fan Patton Oswalt.

“Patton brokered a peace, it was incredible,” Harbour joked. “I had reached out to Ron because I’m a big fan of his. He’s a really sweet guy and we wanted to just talk shop and I just thought Patton Oswalt would be the perfect chaperone in case Ron and I started to make out or we started dancing too close or if we started getting in a fistfight.”

