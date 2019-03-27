David Harbour Was The Only Actor Considered for ‘Hellboy’ Reboot

David Harbour is about to make his on-screen debut as Hellboy next month in the third-ever Hellboy film. After director Guillermo del Toro teamed up with Ron Perlman for the first two films, the franchise will reboot with the upcoming film. According to the reboot’s director Neil Marshall, Harbour was the only choice they had for an actor to succeed Perlman.

Speaking with Joblo during a set visit last year, Marshall admitted that he’s been a fan of Harbour even before the actor’s Stranger Things days and was ecstatic to find out Harbour signed on for the role. The director says the team hadn’t even considered someone else.

“You know, I’ve been a fan of David’s for many, many years before he did ‘Stranger Things’. And again, that certainly didn’t hurt,” Marshal says. “But David’s been doing amazing character work and just amazing performances throughout his career. And he’s a force of nature. He’s an incredible presence and it doesn’t hurt him that he’s like 6’5″ and he’s a big fella and he’s just an amazing voice and those eyes that just like, captivate you immediately. He is a force of nature, and you feel that through the character.”

“So it was like, once that name came into the mix, there was never anybody else considered. It was like, of course. He’s so right for it. And it was just from there on, it was like, that was our goal, get David Harbour.”

Not just that, but Marshall says Harbour “lives and breathes” his role as Big Red, choosing to stay in the red makeup for the majority of time they filmed.

“When he walks onto the set, he is Hellboy and I don’t see him as anything but Hellboy,” says Marshall. “Now it’s like it’s so difficult to get past the fact that it’s okay, I don’t see makeup anymore, I see Hellboy walk onto set. And he’s living and breathing that character until he leaves at the end of the day. So but his performance is just remarkable, absolutely remarkable.”

Hellboy hits theaters on April 12th.

