DC Comics Films: Complete Release Schedule Through 2023

DC’s movie and TV plans have found a whole new stride and the future for this multiverse is looking beyond exciting. In the video above and article below, we’re going to take a look at the upcoming slate of films for DC Comics characters. These dates might change as 2020 has called provided and ample amount of delays and cancellations, but as of early September 2020, this is what we’ve got to look forward to and look forward to it all is exactly what we’re doing! The titles and characters coming to the DC movie world is loaded with top tier titles calling for tremendous buzz. The slate of films was previewed thoroughly at DC FanDome, offering news about these future titles and exclusive looks at what's to come.

October 2, 2020 - Wonder Woman 1984 (Photo: Wonder Woman 1984 / Warner Bros.) First up is Wonder Woman 1984. Currently scheduled for October of 2020, Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot are back for the highly anticipated sequel to Wonder Woman, one which somehow brings back Steve Trevor from his death in the first film and introduces Kristen Wiig as the popular comic book villain Cheetah. This is the second film in Patty Jenkins' planned trilogy, but we don't know when that third movie is going to arrive or when it will take place in the timeline.

Early 2021 - Zack Snyder's Justice League (Photo: Warner Brothers) In early 2021, we will get Zack Snyder's Justice League as a 4-part series on HBO Max. The show is the original version of Snyder's movie and will really not look anything like the Justice League movie we saw in theaters in 2017. Regardless of whether or not the story is great or terrible, we're not expecting any sequels to be made possibly in the future, but we are all looking forward to seeing black suit Superman with a normal upper lip.

August 6, 2021 - The Suicide Squad (Photo: DC Films) On August 6, 2021, James Gunn's The Suicide Squad hits theaters and its rounding up a gang of DC Comics villains both popular and entirely unknown and lots of heads are going to be exploding in this one. We don't have a trailer yet but behind-the-scenes footage dropped at DC FanDome getting the entire world pumped up for it, and it's a safe bet this one is rated R.

October 1, 2021 - The Batman On October 1, 2021, we can stop re-watching The Batman trailer and just finally watch The Batman. Robert Pattinson is our new Bruce Wayne in a canon completely separate from that of the Justice League heroes we've already met in movies and this one is aiming to really dig into Gotham with a detective story. This is set in Batman's Year Two, and director Matt Reeves is also developing a spinoff series set in Batman's Year One which will follow stories within the Gotham PD.

December 22, 2021 - Black Adam (Photo: DC Entertainment) On December 22, 2021, The Rock finally makes his debut as Black Adam. Dwayne Johnson was cast in this role approximately one million years ago and he's finally slated to start production on it in early 2021. This release date might not hold, seeing as it's going to be a big VFX movie and the delay in production schedule might impact its final delivery,but when it does hit theaters we will also meet Hawkman, Dr. Fate, and Cyclone as the first JSA characters in the movies.

June 3, 2022 - The Flash (Photo: Warner Bros.) On June 3, 2022, The Flash kicks off a Flashpoint story which brings back Ezra Miller to the title role but also gets Ben Affleck back in a Batsuit as Bruce Wayne AND calls on Michael Keaton to return to his role of Batman which he last played in 1992. This one will be a major game changer for the DCEU and will likely purge all of the loose story threads caused by behind the scenes changes into one clean continuity going forward, while also acknowledging that the movies are tied to a larger multiverse which includes the TV shows and Pattinson's Batman, for example.

November 4, 2022 - Shazam! Fury of the Gods (Photo: WB) On November 4, 2022, Shazam: Fury of the Gods calls upon the entire Shazamily to take on multiple villains, probably Mister Mind and the Monster Society of Evil if that original post-credits scene is any indication but no one has spilt too much on this one just yet. They just better hurry up and film before Asher Angel and the other kids stop looking like kids anymore!

December 16, 2022 - Aquaman 2 (Photo: WB / Aquaman) On December 16, 2022, an Aquaman sequel is slated to bring Jason Momoa and James Wan together again for another story from Atlantis. Wan says this one will be a little more serious and will introduce "new worlds" but he won't add anything other than that, so we're pretty in the dark for now.