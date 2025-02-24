James Gunn Currently Writing New DC Movie Script (That Might Be Superman 2)

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn revealed he is writing a new DC Universe project that could be a sequel to Superman, though he avoided confirming the specific project during a DC Studios press event attended by ComicBook. The announcement comes as post-production work continues on Superman ahead of its July 11, 2025 release date. Under Gunn and Peter Safran’s leadership, DC Studios has mapped out their “Gods and Monsters” slate encompassing films and television series, with multiple projects now moving through various stages of development and production. However, this is the first time we hear about a direct sequel to Gunn’s Superman, underlining Warner Bros. Discovery’s trust in DC Studios’ new creative vision.

Gunn detailed his writing process for the unnamed project at the press event, specifying its connection to the broader DCU narrative. “I’m writing something else now that would be the next directing thing,” Gunn explained. “It’s connected, without saying exactly what it is.” When asked directly about a potential Superman sequel, Gunn responded by noting he’s “writing something that’s within the DCU,” maintaining deliberate ambiguity about the project’s identity. However, Gunn also underlined that he is not discarding the possibility: “I didn’t say that (it’s not Superman 2).” This marks Gunn’s first new DCU movie screenplay since completing the Superman script. The project also represents his first writing endeavor since overseeing post-production on both Superman and the second season of Peacemaker.

During the press event, Gunn addressed the reduced pace of his current writing schedule compared to his initial year at DC Studios. “The first year I wrote, I think, 650 pages, and the next year I filmed 650 pages,” Gunn revealed, explaining his current focus on a single project. “I can’t do it again. I really, I just can’t.” That intensive period included writing Superman, developing the overall framework for the “Gods and Monsters” chapter, and crafting stories for Creature Commandos, Waller, and Peacemaker season two. DC Studios has since expanded its creative team, bringing in writers including Drew Goddard, Jeremy Slater, Christina Hodson, Christal Henry, and comic book writer Tom King to develop upcoming projects.

DC Studios’ current production timeline places Superman as a pivotal project in their slate. The film introduces multiple characters who will appear across other DCU properties, including Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and members of the Authority ahead of their own feature film. Milly Alcock debuts as Kara Zor-El before headlining Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, while Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. connects the film to both Creature Commandos and Peacemaker. A Superman sequel would build upon these established connections while potentially introducing new elements to the shared universe.

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan’s portrayals of Superman and Lois Lane anchor the DCU’s revised take on the characters, with Safran describing their Superman as “the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way; he’s kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned.” The first film draws inspiration from Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely’s All-Star Superman comic series, along with other sources, including the Fleischer Studios Superman shorts and Superman: The Animated Series. Any follow-up would likely continue exploring these thematic elements while expanding the character’s role in the broader DCU narrative.

The new Gunn screenplay marks DC Studios’ first potential sequel development within their rebooted universe. While the studio has announced multiple standalone films, including The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, and Swamp Thing, along with television projects like Paradise Lost and Booster Gold, they have not previously confirmed any direct theatrical sequel plans. The only sequel we have is Season 2 of Creature Commandos, following the animated series critical and public acclaim.

