DC Studios’ James Gunn Hypes Superman and Creature Commandos Merch

James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe is on the horizon, between the Creature Commandos animated series debuting in December, and Gunn’s Superman movie arriving next summer. The projects will be the first titles in a new DC Studios, and it sounds like we have new insight on what the franchise’s reach will be.

In recent comments on Threads, Gunn confirmed that he and Safran are “involved” with the merchandising for the DC Universe, and responded to a fan’s comment about being excited for Superman Funko Pop!s with “Me neither. Also the Creature Commando funkos which are maybe my favorite ever.”

Who Are DC’s Creature Commandos?

The Creature Commandos are a crop of human-monster hybrids who carry out military actions for the government. The roster of the television adaptation will include Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour), Bride of Frankenstein (Indira Varma), Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), Dr. Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao), Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk), G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn), and Weasel (Sean Gunn). The series will also star Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Steve Agee as John Economos.

“Creature Commandos is based on the great team from DC,” Gunn explained when announcing the series. “What we’re doing with the DCU is, we are having animation tied directly into live action. Television, movies, and games all intertwine within the same universe. We’re going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in this as well as in other things, some of which we’ve already cast. I’ve written all seven episodes of the show, and it’s in production. So that’s the first thing, and I love it.”

What Is Superman About?

Per DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe.

Creature Commandos will be released exclusively on Max in November. Superman, meanwhile, will be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.