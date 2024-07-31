James Gunn’s Superman movie merchandising is getting up, up, and away. The just-wrapped DC Studios production doesn’t hit theaters until next summer, but the first-to-market merchandise is already flying off shelves. After a limited run of shirts and hats featuring the Man of Steel’s symbol swiftly sold out at San Diego Comic-Con and online via the official DC store, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products tells ComicBook that the DC Shop is currently restocking and accepting new pre-orders for the products due to “overwhelming demand.”

Sold-out items available for pre-order in the U.S. include the Superman theatrical logo T-shirt (in both blue or black) and the New Era 9FORTY adjustable cap. The Superman movie S-Shield collection is also available via the WB Shop UK and here on Amazon.

DC Shop’s Superman (2025 Movie) S-Shield Collection.

DC Shop’s apparelincludes T-shirts in royal blue and utilizes a textured graphic of the Superman S-Shield (which is designed exclusively for DC Shop and expected to ship in August). Additionally, thecollection features a New Era 9FORTY cap embroidered with the Superman(2025) S-Shield. DC Shop ships to the continental United States, plusAlaska and Hawaii.

Inaddition to apparel including T-shirts and hats, WB Shop UK will offeran exclusive new travel mug featuring the new SupermanS-Shield as it appears in the film. Ranging from £15.95-£39.95, the collection is available now at WB Shop UK and ships to the UK and Northern Ireland.

Superman (2025 Movie) S-Shield merchandise on Amazon.

More Superman movie S-Shield merchandise is also available fromMerch on Demand, Amazon’s print-on-demand service, to customers in theUS, UK,Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, in a variety of colors, fits, andstyles, including T-shirts, hoodies, tanks, and other apparel items forkids and adults. US customers can shop the full collection here at Amazon. Outsideof the US, customers can find the collection by searching for “Superman(2025 Movie) S-Shield Tee” in their local Amazon stores.

Written, produced, and directed by Gunn, DC Studios’ Supermantells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonianheritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas.He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided byhuman kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. Starring David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/ClarkKent, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as LexLuthor, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, as well as EdiGathegi, Isabela Merced, Wendell Pierce, Neva Howell, and Pruitt TaylorVince, the movie soars into theaters July 11th, 2025.