DC Studios Execs Reveal Production Schedule (& It’s As Big as the MCU)

DC Studios has unveiled its most ambitious production schedule to date, with plans that rival Marvel Studios in both scope and scale. During an extensive press event attended by ComicBook, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran detailed their comprehensive strategy for the future of the DC Universe (DCU), revealing plans to produce multiple films and television series annually across various genres and formats. The announcement represents the most concrete roadmap yet for DC’s future under Warner Bros. Discovery, establishing a clear vision for how the studio plans to compete with Marvel’s dominant presence in the entertainment landscape while maintaining its own unique identity.

The scope of DC Studios’ ambitions became clear as Safran outlined their commitment to both existing and potential fans. “Our promise to David Zaslav [Warner Bros. Discovery CEO] when he entrusted us with the future of this crown jewel IP was to really honor the legacy that came before us and build upon it,” Safran explained during the presentation. “And that’s also a promise to the fans who love these characters and equally to those who have yet to experience the magic and the power of this incredible canon. So we’re doing everything in our power to deliver on that promise now.” The executive went on to detail their production targets, stating, “Our production goal is two live-action films and one animated film per year, and we’re also targeting two live-action and two animated series for Max per year.” That means, in the upcoming years, fans can expect to watch many more DC stories on the big screen and from the comfort of their couch.

Perhaps most notably, Safran emphasized their commitment to diversity in storytelling approaches. “We don’t serve just one kind of audience, so why make just one kind of film?” he posed rhetorically. “And our unified approach frees us to tell a diversity of stories across a full spectrum of genres and scales from tentpole events like Superman to family animated fare like Dynamic Duo to indie-style chillers like Clayface.” That seems to be in line with what we know of the DCU so far, with Gunn approving interesting scripts, regardless of how they serve the overarching story of the universe.

DC Studios’ New Approach Balances Independence and Interconnectivity

The new production strategy represents a significant evolution in how DC approaches its shared universe, with Gunn emphasizing the importance of making each project accessible to new viewers while maintaining meaningful connections between titles. “As we’ve talked about before, each one of these stories, each one of these projects that we’re doing needs to be able to stand alone,” Gunn explained. “Somebody needs to be able to go see Superman, you know, without having to have seen Creature Commandos. Somebody’s got to watch Lanterns without necessarily having to have had to watch Superman.”

However, this emphasis on independence doesn’t mean the projects will be entirely disconnected. Gunn revealed that while maintaining accessibility, they’re also creating meaningful links between properties. “We have great connectivity between these things,” he noted. “There is a lot of connectivity between Superman and Peacemaker, including a few actors.” This balanced approach addresses one of the most common criticisms of shared universes such as the MCU – the need to watch everything to understand anything – while rewarding dedicated fans who engage with multiple projects.

Safran elaborated on their resource allocation strategy, explaining, “Working in a multitude of genres affords us the opportunity to allocate resources where they have the biggest impact and budget according to the demands of the story and also the revenue expectations of each title.” This flexible approach allows DC to simultaneously develop large-scale blockbusters and more intimate, character-driven stories without forcing every project into the same budgetary or stylistic template.

