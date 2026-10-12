Marvel and Dune Stars’ New ’80s Remake Reveals First Look, And It’s Actually Perfect: “This Is Going to Be a Masterpiece”

Since winning the Best Actor Oscar for his dual role in Sinners, all eyes have been on Michael B. Jordan and what he’ll do next. The Marvel star was already a fan favorite thanks to his roles in the Black Panther series as well as the Creed franchise, but the star has achieved a rare feat for a performer of his age and has already solidified himself as one of Hollywood’s greatest. Next year will see Jordan act and direct the upcoming remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, but a first look at his follow-up project has arrived, and it seems perfect.

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Universal Pictures has surprise-dropped a first look at the upcoming Miami Vice ’85, the new feature film remake based on the classic crime TV series that ran from 1984 to 1989. The two images that arrived reveal a first look not only at Michael B. Jordan as Tubbs but also at his co-star, Dune’s Austin Butler, as Sonny. Not only do these two images offer a clear evocation of what the mood and tenor for Miami Vice ’85 will be when it arrives, but it has fans ready to buy their tickets two years in advance.

Miami Vice ’85 First Look Revealed

Based on what we already know about Miami Vice ’85, this film could very well become a major blockbuster when it finally arrives. Not only does it have Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler in the two lead roles, but it will come to us from Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, all of whom are working from a script by Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler). Furthermore, the film has an impressive ensemble cast already confirmed. In addition to MBJ and Butler, Miami Vice ’85 will star Alden Ehrenreich (Oppenheimer, Solo: A Star Wars Story), John Leguizamo (The Odyssey), Edi Gathegi (Superman), and Walton Goggins (Justified).

The first look at Miami Vice ’85 has fans already praising the new film’s look, with comments ranging from: “This movie gonna feed generations” all the way to “This is gonna be a Masterpiece, calling it now Miami Vice 85’ & The Batman Part 2 will be the Top 2 Films of 2028, no question.” One fan summed it up the best, though, responding to the first look at Michael B. Jordan’s character with “Whatever he’s in or producing I’m watching.”

In the original Miami Vice, where James “Sonny” Crockett was played by Don Johnson and Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs by Philip Michael Thomas, the series followed a pair of well-dressed cops who had their hands in investigating a slew of different crimes that affected the Miami area. What separated the show from other cop procedurals, though, was both the fashionable stylings of its leads and the use of the Miami scenery, including its car culture and music scene. It’s easy to see how both of those things could be focal points of the new movie too.

Filming is officially underway on Miami Vice ’85, which is almost certainly why these first look images of Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler have been released. Studios routinely reveal official images of stars in their costumes from upcoming movies as soon as the possibility of someone capturing set photos from a distance suddenly becomes real. With production on Miami Vice ’85 set to film in both New York and Miami itself, it seems likely that images of the set could start to pop up in the coming days.

Miami Vice ’85 is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 19, 2028. What do you think of the first look? Are you as excited as everyone else seems to be? Sound off in the comments below.