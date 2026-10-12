Ben Affleck Addresses Potential Return as Daredevil in the MCU & If He’s Talked to Kevin Feige

Before there was Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, and actually, even before the MCU, there was Ben Affleck. Affleck has dabbled in superhero roles a few times now, most notably having a years-long stint as Batman in Zack Snyder’s Snyderverse, but years earlier, he had joined the Marvel franchise in the 2003 movie Daredevil. Clearly, Marvel ultimately switched gears, as Cox has now played the role for years and has continued to do so even on the big screen with Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as in Daredevil: Born Again seasons 1 and 2 (with season 3 around the corner). With the conclusion of the show coming up, though, there is some question regarding what Cox’s future as Daredevil could look like in the MCU, which is seemingly only all the more in flux considering that Avengers: Secret Wars is supposedly rebooting the whole franchise.

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With that uncertainly, however, there may come an unexpected return. Namely, speaking on Josh Horowitz’s Happy, Sad, Confused show, Affleck revealed that he may actually be open to revisiting the character of Daredevil in the MCU—he just hasn’t heard from Kevin Feige. Specifically, when asked if Feige had reached out about Daredevil, Affleck said, “He hasn’t. I wish he would.” His answer isn’t quite as straightforward as it might seem, though, as he added, “I just feel that I’ve kind of done my superhero movies, and I don’t know that there’s anything left for me that’s particularly interesting in them for me to do.” Following that, however, Affleck did sing Feige’s praises, so perhaps it’s just a matter of who would be heading up the project and what the idea would be.

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Could Ben Affleck Really Return as Daredevil?

Interestingly, it’s possible that Affleck’s interest in returning as Daredevil and joining the MCU may be coming a bit too late. Avengers: Doomsday is right around the corner, and that would actually have been the perfect opportunity to bring Affleck back, as the entire concept is that universes are colliding. This means that any number of former Marvel cast members and characters can come back in the film, hence the return of the X-Men, rumors about Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man having a role in the film, and various other additions. Of course, Affleck may be hiding that he was actually involved in Doomsday, but the way that he answered the question doesn’t exactly suggest that is the case.

Even if he’s not in Doomsday, that doesn’t mean this future return is impossible. In fact, we currently know very little about Secret Wars, so perhaps the events of Doomsday could mean Affleck’s return in Secret Wars. Alternatively, the MCU is a complex and frequently unexpected franchise. It’s entirely possible that Affleck could return as Daredevil in some capacity. For now, though, that doesn’t seem to be on the cards.

Would you want to see Ben Affleck return as Daredevil? And if so, where could you see his return working? Share your thoughts in the comments below.