DC Studios Is Headed to Comic-Con & We Already Know One Big Reveal

James Gunn and John Cena just revealed one of DC Studios’ big previews coming at San Diego Comic Con this summer. The duo sat down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly about Peacemaker Season 2, teasing as much as they could about sequence show ahead of its release on August 21st. They promised that there is a new dance scene to take the place of the opening credits from Season 1, and even said that this is one of the previews fans will see at Comic Con in July. That can only been San Diego Comic Con, which runs from Thursday, July 24th to Sunday, July 27th this year.

Peacemaker Season 1 started each episode with a tightly-choreographed by robotic dance number set to “Do You Wanna Taste It” by Wig Wam. It was enough to hook many viewers who were not already sold on this superhero side-story, and it went viral even outside of the show’s viewers on social media. Gunn assured EW that there’s a new dance scene that they’ll get to see sooner than expected.

“You get to see Eagly try to dance for the first time,” he divulged. “So that’s really something. He is not the best at it, but he tries to really join in the dance sequence at the end. He’s got a little pose this time.”

“This time around, everybody looked at it through a different lens, knowing how much the audience enjoyed the first one,” Cena added. “[We knew] this is going to be a cornerstone of the show, so let’s dive in. Everyone gave their best in season 1, but I just think people now know the importance of it and hopefully it shines through in season 2.”

Asked why they filmed a new opening credit sequence instead of re-using the fan-favorite one from last season, Gunn joked, “We killed everyone in the season, so we kind of had to. Everyone died! Also, we have a lot of new cast members — Tim Meadows is Langston Fleury, Sol Rodriguez is Sasha Bordeaux, and Michael Rooker’s in the cast, Judomaster is a bigger character this time — so I knew that I needed to do a new dance.”

Gunn confirmed that the new credits will also feature a new song, but admitted that he felt conflicted about it. “I really went back and forth an awful lot,” he said. “And at the end of the day, I decided that we use a new song that’s a little bit more about what the season’s about.”

By the time of SDCC, Superman will be out in theaters and the DCU will be in full swing. We may have a much better idea of what’s coming in Peacemaker Season 2 and what role the new characters will have to play in it. Superman hits theaters on July 11th, while Peacemaker debuts on Max on August 21st.