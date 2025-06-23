The Flash Star Ready to Return to Hollywood After Controversy

Ezra Miller, the star of DC’s ill-fated The Flash movie, has signaled a readiness to return to Hollywood, revealing a new filmmaking project is in the works with acclaimed director Lynne Ramsay. Miller made a recent appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, primarily to support Ramsay, whose latest film, Die My Love, premiered in competition. In an interview with Italian outlet Lo Speciale Giornale, Miller confirmed their collaboration, indicating that a film they are co-writing with Ramsay will likely be their first project back in front of the camera. This news marks a significant step for Miller, who has remained largely out of the public eye following a series of personal controversies and the disastrous theatrical run of The Flash, a film once touted as a cornerstone for DC’s cinematic future but ultimately stumbled critically and commercially.

“I came to Cannes to support one of my closest friends in the world, who is Lynne Ramsay, who I think is one of the greatest living filmmakers,” Miller stated. “I’m working with her again, that will likely be the first thing I do, is a film that she and I are writing together.” The star also underlined that their time away from the cameras allowed them to spend more time writing. “I’ve been writing a lot, because you can do that in solitude, which has been friendly to me.”

For Miller, whose career momentum was significantly impacted by both the performance of The Flash and a string of alarming personal incidents, partnering with a director of Ramsay’s caliber on a self-penned script could represent a deliberate move towards more personal and artistically focused work. Ramsay’s filmography includes critically lauded works such as We Need to Talk About Kevin and You Were Never Really Here, suggesting their joint project could be a departure from the blockbuster fare Miller has recently been associated with. Ramsay’s latest movie, Die My Love, is psychological dark comedy-drama starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson that’s been nominated for Cannes most coveted prize, the Palme D’Or.

Ezra Miller Controversial Exit of Hollywood

The path to any comeback for Miller involves acknowledging the significant turbulence of the past few years. The Flash, released in 2023, was positioned as a pivotal film for Warner Bros., intended to reset aspects of their cinematic universe and usher in a new wave of productions. However, the film severely underperformed at the box office, grossing around $270 million worldwide against a budget estimated to be upwards of $200-220 million, making it one of DC’s biggest financial disappointments. Furthermore, while some critics praised its ambition and Miller’s dual performance, many criticized its convoluted plot and, notably, its often unconvincing visual effects. In the end, The Flash helped cement the death of the DCEU and allow the new DC Studios to build a cinematic universe from a clean slate.

Compounding The Flash‘s struggles was a sequence of disturbing legal issues and allegations surrounding Miller. These included arrests in Hawaii in 2022 for disorderly conduct and harassment, followed by a second-degree assault charge. More serious allegations emerged, including accusations of grooming and inappropriate behavior with minors, leading to protective orders being issued against the actor. In August 2022, Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont. Amidst these escalating incidents, Miller released a statement apologizing for their past behavior and stating they were seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues.” These controversies cast a long shadow over the promotion and release of The Flash, with many industry analysts believing they significantly contributed to the film’s poor public reception and box office draw.

The allegations regarding Miller’s supposed inappropriate behavior with a minor were dropped in 2024. In the interview with Lo Speciale Giornale, Miller also addressed the controversy, giving their optimistic perspective on it. “Not that I don’t hold a lot of remorse and lamentation for a lot of things I did and a lot of things that happened in that time,” Miller said. “But I’m really, really grateful for the lessons that came with that abyss.”

The Flash is currently available for streaming on HBO Max.

