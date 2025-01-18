Why The Flash Director Is Totally Wrong About the Movie Failing

In the comics, The Flash has always been an A-list DC character, so why not also in the cinematic universe? Although that’s a valid point, it seems Andy Muschietti doesn’t see it that way, and for a lot of reasons. Recently, the director of the 2023 film said that the low audience numbers were because the hero’s popularity is pretty irrelevant and it just doesn’t appeal to the general public. If you think about it, and compare it to movies about characters like Batman and Superman, you might get what he’s saying. After all, both are such iconic figures in DC, and after so many versions on the big screen, it’s probably easier to pull in a huge crowd. But that’s not really why The Flash went so wrong.

A weak script and terrible use of CGI were just some of the reasons why some fans were unhappy with the production. Still, it’s worth pointing out that much of the marketing was also hurt by the controversy surrounding Ezra Miller. However, to claim, in a nutshell, that Barry Allen isn’t capable of making a big hit is completely wrong. Since his creation, he’s become one of the pillars of DC and has played very important roles in shaping the history of the universe. Maybe Muschietti just doesn’t get that.

Why Andy Muschietti Is Wrong About His View on The Flash‘s Failure

The Flash achieved a score of 63% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while fan opinion put it at 82%, which isn’t too bad, but if you consider that the worldwide box office was around $260 million, for a superhero movie, it was underwhelming. According to Muschietti, “It wasn’t a movie that appealed to all four quadrants,” but it’s important to remember that although it’s not entirely an origin movie (since the hero had already been introduced in the DCEU), it still has an interesting premise since it’s based on Flashpoint – a highly significant comic for Scarlet Speedster fans. The problem is that the idea alone isn’t enough, and the script needed to be fleshed out.

Apart from that, Muschietti also highlighted Barry Allen’s role within the superhero genre as not exactly a beloved character. As it happens, The CW’s TV series, The Flash, lasted almost a decade with nine seasons, high ratings, and recognition from various awards aimed at its target audience. Besides, according to USA Today in 2015, 40% of the series’ viewers were female – which also contradicts the words of the film’s director, who claimed that The Flash‘s fans weren’t mainly women.

The famous superhero fatigue, a subject much talked about when DC and even Marvel saw their productions fall, was also a reason Muschietti blamed for the film’s low box office. In fact, this became a debate eventually, but one that has proven to be untrue lately. The high expectations for future films in this genre are a case in point – the teaser trailer for Superman broke records.

On top of that, The Flash is always remembered as a representation of “running at the speed of light,” even for those who aren’t fans of superheroes. Barry Allen is also a member of the Justice League, and to say that he doesn’t seem interesting enough for people to be given a solo movie is basically to show that you don’t understand much about the superhero universe you’re trying to present.

However, if there’s one thing that the director and fans agree on at least, it was the casting of Miller as the character. After all, he was at the center of controversies that began even before the film was released. The actor was arrested on several occasions, faced accusations of harassment and aggressive behavior, as well as being involved in public incidents that generated great repercussions. All of this not only damaged their image but especially the promotion of the film. Deadpool & Wolverine has already proven that the marketing of a feature film is also fundamental for reaching the audience.

What Really Went Wrong With The Flash

The Flash is part of the DCEU, which was already a franchise destined to collapse every year. If there’s one thing that has caused the cinematic universe to lose its way, it’s clearly the accumulation of productions, which has had an impact on quality. At a certain point, the DCU began to value quantity over quality. When it comes to The Flash, we must remember that the film was scheduled for release in 2020 and ended up being postponed due to the pandemic and the screenwriters’ strike, which most likely contributed to rushing the delivery. So, the script was approved with major flaws. According to the majority of critics, the adapted story failed by being confusing, lacking emotional depth, offering a shallow approach to time travel, and even forcing character interactions.

Linked to this is the tone of the story, since for many fans, there was a problem keeping it stable. The Flash was initially presented as a production with comedy elements, featuring light scenes and humor in the interactions between the characters. The big issue is that the story also demanded a more dramatic and serious tone at specific moments, and it ended up faltering in this transition, which needed to be carried out delicately so as not to seem strange or forced. Consequently, this influences other aspects like editing, and this is where another major problem that has been much commented on by the public comes in: the CGI.

According to Muschietti, this part was deliberate – especially when critics emphasized the strangeness of the editing – since the idea was for the audience to see everything from Barry’s perspective. One scene in question was that of the hero saving babies from a nursery as a building begins to collapse around him. The director said that everything was supposed to be a bit distorted in terms of light and texture, but the fans weren’t convinced and took it more as an excuse.

The fact is that The Flash has had a combination of problems surrounding it, and this would clearly bring negative repercussions. It’s not because the hero is unpopular and unable to reach the general public. Obviously, Miller is a big talking point when it comes to the audience, but the film was criticized for its poorly developed story, and when it comes to the superhero genre especially, the script should always be the top priority. Now, with the new DCU led by James Gunn, The Flash has a great chance of being revitalized and done the right way.

