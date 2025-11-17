DCEU Star Says He’s Heard His Character Returns In The Next Superman Movie

The DC Extended Universe was a highly inconsistent era for the comic book franchise, with most of its films failing to impress critics, delivering lackluster box office results, or both. Still, some aspects of the DCEU were beloved by fans, with key characters and projects being fondly remembered. James Gunn and Peter Safran are aware of what worked in the previous universe, which is why they are recycling some concepts for the new DC Universe. For instance, Peacemaker got a second season, while the plot of The Suicide Squad remains somewhat canon. The creative team behind Blue Beetle is also reportedly working on an animated series based on the same character iteration. Now, another DCEU fan-favorite could be returning sooner than anyone imagined.

During a recent interview with GQ Magazine, Pierce Brosnan shared a curious rumor about Doctor Fate, the hero he portrayed in Black Adam. “I’ve heard that Dr Fate was going to have his own show, or his own movie. I’ve heard that he’s going to be in the next Superman.” When asked if he would like to return as Doctor Fate, Brosnan stated, “I enjoyed that, the philosophy of that character, very much, and I would definitely be open to it.”

Brosnan’s comments are purportedly vague when it comes to his iteration of Doctor Fate, but if the star has heard whispers about it, someone may have approached him to discuss the possibility. More surprisingly, though, is Doctor Fate’s potential DCU debut in Man of Tomorrow, the next Superman movie, in which Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) will take a protagonist role to help defend Earth against Brainiac. Adding magic into the mix is definitely an unexpected development for a film centered on the Man of Steel.

Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate Was the Best Thing Coming Out of Black Adam

The 2022 film Black Adam was meant to shift the hierarchy of power in the DC Extended Universe, with star Dwayne Johnson pushing for a trilogy and an eventual confrontation with Henry Cavill’s Superman. Instead, the movie was met with poor reviews and a disappointing box office return of just over $393 million worldwide, cementing the fate of the struggling DCEU once and for all. The film was criticized for its thin plot and a tone that struggled to balance its antihero protagonist with the demands of a blockbuster superhero template. For many, it represented the creative exhaustion of a cinematic universe that had lost its direction.

While critics and fans were largely unimpressed with Black Adam, there was near-universal praise for the appearance of the Justice Society of America. The team, consisting of Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Brosnan), brought a classic comic book dynamic to the screen that many felt was a highlight of the film. In particular, Brosnan’s portrayal of Kent Nelson was singled out as a major standout. Brosnan brought a sense of gravitas, wisdom, and weary charm to the role that grounded the film’s more chaotic elements. His performance was lauded for adding a much-needed layer of emotional depth, making Doctor Fate’s heroic sacrifice one of the few genuinely impactful moments in the movie. While Black Adam is definitely not canon, bringing Brosnan back to play a new iteration of the character would be a welcome experiment for the DCU.

Man of Tomorrow is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 9, 2027.

Would you like to see Pierce Brosnan return as Doctor Fate in the new DCU?