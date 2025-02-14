DC’s Clayface Movie Zeroes in on a Director (But the Best Choice Is Already Clear)

DC Studios is moving forward with their Clayface project as Jeff Wadlow (Truth or Dare) and James Watkins (Speak No Evil) emerge as leading candidates to direct the upcoming horror-thriller. According to Deadline, DC brass will begin hearing pitches from potential filmmakers next week, with these two directors currently in the mix for helming the DCU’s first horror movie. The news comes as the project, written by acclaimed horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan, begins its early casting process. While Flanagan would be the perfect choice to direct his own script, it seems like previous commitments will prevent him from leading Clayface’s production, which is why DC Studios is on the lookout for suitable candidates.

The selection of Wadlow and Watkins suggests DC Studios is seeking a director with extensive horror experience. Wadlow’s work on Blumhouse productions like Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island demonstrates his ability to handle supernatural horror with mainstream appeal. Meanwhile, Watkins brings a more refined horror sensibility, having directed critically acclaimed films like Eden Lake and The Woman in Black, with his recent Speak No Evil remake scoring big at the box office.

The Clayface movie is being produced by DC co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, alongside The Batman director Matt Reeves and Lynn Harris from Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions. Early reports suggest the film will take a unique approach to the classic Batman villain, with the protagonist not being portrayed as the notorious antagonist known from the comics. This creative direction aligns with Flanagan’s reputation for crafting complex, emotionally resonant horror stories.

Why Mike Flanagan Would Be the Perfect Director for Clayface

Image courtesy of DC Comics

While both Wadlow and Watkins bring valuable experience to the table, it’s hard not to imagine what the Clayface movie could be with Flanagan at the helm. The filmmaker’s connection to Clayface runs deep, having initially pitched the concept to DC Studios in early 2023 before being brought on as a screenwriter. Furthermore, Flanagan’s acclaimed work on projects like The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, and Doctor Sleep showcases his masterful ability to blend psychological horror with profound character studies, elements that would be crucial for a Clayface adaptation.

Flanagan’s particularly strong track record with horror-tinged tragedy suggests he would have been uniquely suited to realize the film’s reported direction as a “horror-thriller-tragedy.” His work consistently demonstrates an understanding of using genre elements to explore deeper themes of identity and loss, which are central to the Clayface character. In addition, the filmmaker’s previous success adapting complex source material, from Stephen King to Edgar Allan Poe, further suggests he would have brought both reverence and innovation to the DC property.

However, despite his established connection to the material, Flanagan’s packed schedule – including Amazon’s Carrie series and Universal’s The Exorcist reboot scheduled for March 2026 – makes his involvement as director nearly impossible. This reality leaves DC Studios with the challenge of finding a filmmaker who can effectively translate Flanagan’s vision while bringing their own distinctive approach to the material. Whether Wadlow or Watkins ultimately lands the assignment, they’ll be working with what promises to be a compelling foundation laid by one of horror’s most respected voices.

Clayface begins filming in 2025 and arrives in theaters on September 11, 2026.