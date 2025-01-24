James Gunn Responds to Confusion on Recent DC Death After New Movie Announcement

The DC Universe continues to evolve under James Gunn and Peter Safran’s leadership, but recent developments have left fans scratching their heads about one particular character’s fate. When DC Studios announced a solo Clayface movie penned by horror maestro Mike Flanagan, excitement quickly turned to confusion as viewers of Creature Commandos had just witnessed what appeared to be the character’s death. The shape-shifting villain’s supposed demise in Episode 5 of the animated series conflicted with plans for his future standalone film, prompting questions about continuity in the expanding DCU. Some fans even wondered if the DCU would feature multiple Clayfaces. Alas, Gunn has taken to social media to put fans’ minds at ease, explaining precisely what happens in Creature Commandos.

The villain’s appearance in Creature Commandos initially served as an exciting tease of things to come. In Episode 5, Clayface (voiced by Alan Tudyk) takes the role of Professor MacPherson (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz), whose unusual behavior draws the attention of Rick Flag Sr. (voiced by Frank Grillo) and Eric Frankenstein (voiced by David Harbour). During the ensuing confrontation, after Clayface’s identity is revealed, Eric uses his natural resistance to electricity to his advantage, punching through a wall and grabbing exposed wires to electrocute the shape-shifter. The scene shows Clayface violently splattering into multiple blobs, leading many viewers to assume his story had reached a definitive end.

Image via Bluesky @jamesgunn.bsky.social‬

Gunn has now clarified the situation through his Bluesky account, offering a characteristically witty response: “The reports of Clayface’s death have been greatly exaggerated. He is quite mushy though.” The statement cleverly adapts Mark Twain’s famous 1897 quote, “Reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated,” which the author sent to a newspaper that had mistakenly published his obituary. Like Twain, Clayface’s supposed demise was prematurely announced. The “mushy” addendum playfully acknowledges the character’s malleable nature, underlining Clayface’s remarkable regenerative abilities.

Clayface Will Return to the DCU with His Own Movie

Image courtesy of DC Comics

The upcoming Clayface film represents an ambitious expansion of the DCU’s darker side, with Flanagan bringing his acclaimed horror sensibilities to the Batman villain’s story. Flanagan, known for critically acclaimed series like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, has revealed this project has been years in the making. He previously pitched a Clayface script in 2023, which shows his long-standing passion for the character. That’s great news for fans, who’ll most likely get a unique and thoughtful interpretation of the iconic villain.

Set for release in 2026, the film will be produced by Gunn and Safran alongside The Batman filmmaker Matt Reeves and Lynn Harris through 6th & Idaho Productions. This strategic positioning places Clayface between other major DC Studios releases, including Superman (July 11, 2025) and The Batman 2 (October 2, 2026). While casting details remain under wraps, production is scheduled to begin in 2025, indicating that announcements about the creative team and cast should start emerging in the coming months.

The character’s rich comic book history gives Flanagan abundant source material to explore. Multiple iterations of Clayface have appeared throughout DC Comics, from disgraced actor Basil Karlo to treasure hunter Matt Hagen, each bringing unique elements to the character’s mythology. Some versions emphasize the character’s tragic aspects, while others lean into the terrifying potential of his shape-shifting abilities. Flanagan’s background suggests he may focus on the body horror aspects of Clayface’s powers, potentially delivering a superhero film unlike anything audiences have seen.

Creature Commandos is currently streaming on Max, while Clayface is scheduled to premiere in theaters on September 11, 2026.