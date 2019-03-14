‘Deadly Class’ EP Rick Remender Teases ‘Tokyo Ghost’ Adaptation

Rick Remender’s Tokyo Ghost might not have an adaptation announced at this point — but if the writer is to be believed, the project is coming, and probably soon. Last night, during the live-tweet for the penultimate episode of Deadly Class‘s first season, Remender seemingly indicated that such a project was coming. Today, he followed up with a second, similar tease. Neither, however, gives any indication of what shape such an adaptation might take.

When asked, “Can I get a movie or miniseries for Tokyo Ghost?” by a fan last night, Remender quote-tweeted the request and said simply, “Yes.” No details, no elaboration.

Today, it was another request: “Next: Tokyo Ghost film. PLEASE.” Remender’s response: “OK.”

The series, which has not published a new issue since 2016, was written by Remender, and had art by Sean Gordon Murphy and colorist Matt Hollingsworth.

Here is the official description for the series, per Image Comics in 2015:

The Isles of Los Angeles 2089: Humanity is addicted to technology, a population of unemployed leisure seekers blissfully distracted from toxic contamination, who borrow, steal, and kill to buy their next digital fix. Getting a virtual buzz is the only thing left to live for. It’s the biggest industry, the only industry, the drug everyone needs, and gangsters run it all. And who do these gangsters turn to when they need their rule enforced? Constables Led Dent and Debbie Decay. This duo is about to be given a job that will force them out of the familiar squalor of Los Angeles to take down the last tech-less country on Earth: The Garden Nation of Tokyo. Bestselling writer RICK REMENDER (BLACK SCIENCE, DEADLY CLASS) and superstar art team SEAN MURPHY (CHRONONAUTS, Punk Rock Jesus) and MATT HOLLINGSWORTH (WYTCHES, Hawkeye) examine our growing addiction to technology while thirsting for a nature we continue to destroy.

Given the tendency of media about Japan to focus on technologically-obsessed pop culture, Tokyo Ghost is something of an inversion of how a lot of Western audiences think about the city.

As to what form an adaptation might take? A feature film seems the most likely. Unlike Deadly Class, Tokyo Ghost is not an ongoing book and ran for only 10 issues, providing roughly enough content for 2 decent movies if it was spaced out properly and not heavily padded. More stories may come down the line, but at present the series seems finished unless something remarkable happens.

More on this as it develops, surely.

Meanwhile, Deadly Class will air its season finale on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

