Hugh Jackman Reveals How He's Getting In Wolverine Shape For Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman shared how he's been getting in Wolverine shape for Deadpool 3. He went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week and addressed the MCU sequel. Before getting in a jab calling it Wolverine 10, the actor described the workouts he's been undertaking to achieve that adamantium shape. It turns out he's already lifting, but there was another crucial component to the Wolverine magic. According to Jackman, the sweet spot with respect to diet is 6,000 calories a day. He's at about 4,500, so there's still some work to do, but they're ramping up more each week. It feels like the extra bulk has his Music Man castmates and costume designers sweating. After all, they never designed his outfits to handle the extra muscle. Check out the charming exchange down below.

"It's 6,000 calories," Jackman revealed. "About 6,000 calories a day. I think at the moment, I'm building up, at about 4,000-5,000 calories. I wore a heart rate monitor as Harold Hill. So, my trainer said I need to know what I'm working with here, because I'm trying to bulk up. So, I burn 1,500 calories during the show, eight times a week. She said, you got to eat!"

Other Wardrobe Problems With Jackman As He Bulks Up

Variety spoke to the actor about his final days on The Music Man and he shared that his pants were in the most danger. Along the way, those muscles began to add up and that meant they needed to keep some extra trousers on hand for when he inevitably ended them.

"Apologies to the entire cast of The Music Man, and in particular my dresser and my wife — all the protein shakes are starting to kick in fast," Jackman said. "The other night, I could hear the Velcro go creaking and actually popped open. I've split two pairs of pants."

Expanding on the embarrassing moment, he added, "It was an 18-inch tear. I had about two minutes. I said to the stage manager, 'New pair of pants!' I had my pants around my ankles. I thought, if my dresser doesn't get here in time, it's better to go on in split pants than no pants. Then I saw him running from stage right to stage left, top speed. We made it just in time."

For those looking for more Deadpool 3 tidbits, Jackman told Chris Wallace that Logan fans have nothing to fear from this latest film. "This story is pre-Logan... where Logan died. So we pre that in the storyline... When I keep thinking of me and Ryan, of Deadpool and Wolverine, which are classic comic book rivals, there's also a dynamic that I've never really got to do before as Wolverine and I just thought this is gonna be fun, something I've never done before. And I can't wait."

Are you surprised by him having to eat that much? Let us know down below!