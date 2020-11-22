Deadpool 3 Fan Imagines Character's MCU Arrival With Hilarious Teaser Posters

✖

At long last, Deadpool is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Friday afternoon, word surfaced Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and Marvel Studios courted the Molyneaux Sisters to pen the highly anticipated follow-up. The sisters have an ever-growing resume, featuring stints on Bob's Burgers and the 21 Jump Street spinoff featuring Tiffany Haddish and Awkwafina. Needless to say, it's entirely likely the Deadpool threequel will be as goofy as ever.

To celebrate, Instagram fan artist @n.o.v.a.official has whipped up three separate teaser posters for the MCU debut of Reynold's Merc with a Mouth. The first one is based on the poster Fox released for Once Upon a Deadpool, the PG-13 cut of Deadpool 2 that was released Christmas 2018. Only this time around, Josh Brolin's Thanos is present, giving a piggyback ride to the titular character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOVA (@n.o.v.a.official)

Then there's the riff of the Captain Marvel poster, featuring Deadpool pushing Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) out of the way so that he gets the spotlight in the airplane hangar. The third features Deadpool riding a unicorn, a staple in Wade Wilson's repertoire.

Shortly after the news first surfaced of the new Deadpool writers, word began to spread suggesting the film would remain rated-R, just like the first two entries in the franchise. Former Deadpool scribe Rhett Reese confirmed as much as he hypothesized the film would remain under the 20th Century Studios banner rather than Disney.

"Absolutely, because I don't think it'll be under the Disney banner," Reese previously told Screen Rant. "Like, I don't think when you go to Deadpool 3, there's going to be a Magic Castle that appears. I think it's going to be under the Fox banner, so yes."

Even Feige himself has supported the idea of an R-rated Deadpool 3.

"When we [Marvel Studios] were purchased [by Disney], Bob said to us, ‘If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,'" Feige previously told Variety. "There’s no question that Deadpool is working, so why would we change it?"

Deadpool 3 has yet to receive a release date.

What other characters would you like to see in the Deadpool threequel? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!