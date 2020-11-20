21 Jump Street Women Spinoff Gets Hilarious New Title From Deadpool 3 Writers

✖

Earlier today came the surprise news that Bob's Burgers writers (and real life sisters) Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin have been tapped to write the script for Deadpool 3, the upcoming sequel to the Ryan Reynolds feature films which will mark his first production with Marvel Studios as the Merc with a mouth. Buried in the report on Deadline about their hiring however is an update on another franchise that they're involved with apparently, the "Jump Street" franchise at Sony Pictures. The pair apparently wrote the script for this upcoming movie which the trade reveals is now titled "Jump Street: Now For Her Pleasure."

In case the title didn't give it away, it was previously announced that the next movie in the comedy-action series would be a female-led spinoff. It has been reported that the movie would focus on an adult police officer going undercover as a teacher with another joining her undercover as a student. Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) and Zendaya (Spider-Man: Far From Home) were reportedly attached to the film last year, with Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina also attached as well, but it's unclear if they'll star in the film when it eventually gets in front of cameras.

Perhaps the most curious thing about this spin-off is that at one point the film was going to be titled "24 Jump Street," skipping "23" entirely in the line-up of the series. Series producer Phil Lord previously said they're saving the latter title for a later point in time. While promoting The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part back in 2018, Lord said "we're reserving 23 Jump Street." It would seem like now those plans have been altered so as not to confuse audiences upon the above spin-offs release.

Fans may recall that at one point Sony Pictures was developing a crossover movie between the 21 Jump Street and Men in Black franchises, something that would have targeted its jokes at cinematic universes like the first film did reboots and the sequel did, well, sequels. Jump Street directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller would have produced the proposed project, titled MIB 23, with James Bobin (The Muppets, Dora and the Lost City of Gold) directing. The crossover debuted a logo at CinemaCon 2016 and would have seen the cops, who pose as teenaged high school students in a drug bust, join the alien regulation agency as members of the Men in Black. Plans were scrapped eventually though as one Men in Black producer says the proposed couldn’t “quite get ‘there’” as the two franchises are “not very compatible.”