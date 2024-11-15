Ryan Reynolds’ Funny Deadpool 4 Reaction Will Only Make Marvel Fans Sad

Deadpool And Wolverine was a smash hit, giving Marvel Studios a hit when they needed one. The movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman brought Deadpool and Wolverine into the MCU and told a humorous, violent, profane story about friendship and redemption. Fans are rabid for a sequel to the movie and talks of what a possible Deadpool 4 could be have been the focus of many fans online and IRL. However, in a recent interview published by Extra, Ryan Reynolds gave fans a funny reaction to the question of Deadpool 4 that will make fans of Deadpool And Wolverine very sad, shooting down any hopes of a sequel coming soon.

When asked about the possibility of Deadpool 4, Reynolds exclaimed, “Bite your tongue,” before giving his reasoning for that quippy reaction. “I would love that but there’s a reason that it’s been six years since the last one. It just sort of swallows my life whole, and I, you know, have four kids that I wouldn’t mind introducing myself to at some point and spending a little time, just walking them to and from school.”

Earlier in the interview, Reynolds talked about how proud he was that he got to work with so many talented people on Deadpool And Wolverine, and how he actually mourned the end of the movie. However, it’s easy to see from his words that the amount of work that he put into the Deadpool films has had detrimental effect on his family life. Deadpool And Wolverine was a smash hit, a film that did what Deadpool movies: told a rather poignant story filled with violence and profanity. It’s easy to see why the movie struck a chord with fans and why they’d be excited to get more Deadpool. However, actors are people too and Reynolds deserves some time with his family after such a large undertaking.

At the same time, its understandable why so many questions about Deadpool 4 are flying around: Deadpool & Wolverine earned $1.338 billion at the worldwide box office – including a record-setting $84 million from IMAX formats, and is now having significant success on streaming and physical home media (Blu-ray). It’s the biggest movie success that Marvel Studios has had in the last few years, and may even re-invigorate pieces of the Fox-Marvel Universe (like Channing Tatum’s Gambit)

Deadpool & Wolverine is now streaming on Disney+ and digital platforms. It will also be available on Blu-ray.