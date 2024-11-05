Ryan Reynolds Confirms Marvel Reunion With Hugh Jackman in New Project

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed he will reunite with his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy in a new, non-Marvel movie. Speaking with Variety on the outlet’s Awards Circuit podcast, Reynolds briefly discussed the project. While he did not share the film’s premise, he revealed he’ll be hard at work on the script for a while.

“I’m spending the year writing,” Reynolds said. “I’m writing a movie for myself, Hugh, and Shawn to do that is not Marvel.”

Levy has a long-standing relationship with both Reynolds and Jackman. Prior to Deadpool & Wolverine, he collaborated with Jackman on 2011’s Real Steel, which has become a fan-favorite sci-fi film in the years since its release. Levy and Reynolds worked together on 2021’s Free Guy and 2022’s The Adam Project, leading to Levy helming Deadpool & Wolverine. Reynolds is quite fond of the filmmaker; he once said he wouldn’t have made a third Deadpool movie unless Levy directed it.

Their partnership reached new heights with Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke box office records en route a $1.3 billion worldwide haul. The project couldn’t have come at a better time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has experienced its fair share of struggles in recent years. Looking to rebound after a shaky 2023 that saw box office disappointments like The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Deadpool & Wolverine revitalized the franchise. Not only was it a massive commercial success, it also earned positive reviews thanks — in large part — to the undeniable chemistry between Reynolds and Jackman.

This trio reuniting for a new film is an exciting prospect, but it sounds like audiences will have to wait some time before they can see it. Based on Reynolds’ comments, he’s going to spend 2025 tackling the script, which means the mystery project may not start production until some point in 2026. Understandably, Reynolds is planning to take his time in an effort to ensure the film is as strong as it can be. He knows there will be a lot of interest in this collaboration on the heels of Deadpool & Wolverine, and it would be a shame if it did not live up to expectations. All of Levy’s previous works with the two actors were well-received, a track record that bodes well for this new project.

It’ll be interesting to see how this untitled movie’s development impacts Deadpool’s future in the MCU. Reynolds has been heavily involved in the creative process for all of the Merc with a Mouth’s films, so if he’s working on an original idea, he probably won’t have much time to dedicate to Wade Wilson. Disney and Marvel would undoubtedly love to have Deadpool return in a future installment, but they have a full slate packed with a plethora of non-Deadpool projects, so it’s likely going to be a bit of a wait before Deadpool and Wolverine grace the big screen again anyway. In the meantime, seeing Jackman and Reynolds together in a new project should be a treat for movie fans.