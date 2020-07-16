✖

Rob Liefeld says that the X-Force movie would have focused more on Cable than Deadpool. The revelation comes after a lot of comments from the creator about the future of the Deadpool franchise. He sat down with Collider to talk about the Marvel movies, and he thinks X-Force would have given audiences a ton more Josh Brolin. The actor has been a standout in both that role and his work in the MCU proper. A lot of FOX X-Men movie fans are upset that they might never get to see his version of cable alongside the larger team now that Disney has consolidated all of the characters in their control. However, tidbits like this one from Liefeld, will help fuel the speculation of what could have been for years to come.

“Cable should have his own movie series. He can exist independent of Deadpool in a heartbeat. He has for years. If Deadpool’s been in like 330 comics, Cable’s been in about 520. Yes, I’ve counted…. In between Deadpool 2 wrapping and opening, I got really close with Josh. And he was very excited about exploring Cable in the subsequent sequels. The X-Force standalone movie that was, in his own words, Cable-centric.”

Broil recently told Liefeld that he would love to be Cable again in the MCU, even if he was already Thanos. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis spoke with the director before the Quarantine Watch Party for Deadpool.

"I'm going to tell your viewers...Josh wants to be Cable again sooner than later," Liefeld explained. "He is itching to be Cable again. He loved being Cable. He told me he understands how beloved his role as Thanos is, but he doesn't look completely like Josh Brolin. These are Josh Brolin's own words telling me, Rob Liefeld. He told me, 'Rob when I appeared as Cable in Deadpool 2, my phones rang off the hook.' It changed everything for him and obviously Josh is gonna get some career lifetime achievement award at some point. The guy is just one of our greatest actors."

In other comments to Collider, the creator also said he’s come to be at peace with whatever happens for Deadpool next.

“You know what? There may not be another Deadpool, and I’m fine. Because I have to live with the fact that I had two amazing experiences, two movies I’m extremely proud of, I love knowing everybody on those movies. I love Ryan [Reynolds], Josh [Brolin], Zazie [Beets], David [Leitch], Tim Miller, he explained. “All of them. The work they did was fantabulous, those movies are here to stand the test of time. You know, but in the world we live in, nothing is guaranteed. And it takes a lot to make movies. And post-quarantine, it’s weird.”

