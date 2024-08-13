Deadpool & Wolverine: Aaron Stanford Confirms Pyro Is a Continuation From X2

Marvel Studios upset the status quo when it introduced the idea of variants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since its inception in 2008, the franchise has prided itself on telling one long interconnected story in a singular timeline. Post-Avengers: Endgame, however, the multiverse was introduced, allowing filmmakers to explore alternate realities and the like. This led to multiple iterations of the same character, with fans often debating which character and reality should be a part of the “Sacred Timeline.”

For those worried the characters in Deadpool & Wolverine weren’t the same versions of those they’ve seen in the past, you need not worry… at least when it comes to Aaron Stanford’s Pyro. As Stanford tells us, his version of Pyro that has a hefty role in Deadpool & Wolverine is the same exact character he played in both X2: X-Men United and X-Men: The Last Stand.

“I just took it as a continuation but again, with an adjustment for tone. Basically what I did was reach back and think this was the Pyro from X-Men 2,” Stanford tells ComicBook’s Phase Zero podcast. “The idea behind that character was that he was a young, disaffected, and outcast kid who becomes radicalized. He becomes a radicalized terrorist and we see that journey. I took that interesting, complete portrait and then adjusted it for the Deadpool universe and the given circumstances of that world.”

Who’s all in Deadpool & Wolverine?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine is now exclusively in theaters.