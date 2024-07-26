How Deadpool & Wolverine Addresses the Events of Logan

When it was first announced that the third Deadpool movie would be bringing Hugh Jackman back for one more round as Wolverine, Marvel fans had mixed feelings. There’s nothing but love for Jackman’s iconic take on the character, who he has been playing since 2000, but a lot of folks believed his return would undo the beautiful and poignant ending of , which saw the title character sacrifice himself to save a young X-23 (Dafne Keen). Now that Deadpool & Wolverine is out in theaters, we finally know that the film doesn’t just address the end of Logan, it justifies bringing Jackman back and adding another chapter to the story.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for Deadpool & Wolverine! Continue reading at your own risk…

Deadpool & Wolverine addresses the end of Logan in the very first scene, as Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) tries to prove that Wolverine really couldn’t have died. He digs up his body to discover nothing but an adamantium skeleton — which he uses as a weapon to fight a slew of TVA agents.

The Logan ending sticks, and it is explained to Deadpool that Logan was the most important being in his timeline. So now that Logan has died, the timeline is going to die off as well. That prompts Deadpool to go off and find another Wolverine to try and replace his.

So the conclusion of Logan isn’t altered or diminished for Deadpool & Wolverine. If anything, it’s doubled-down on and made even more important. That continues throughout the movie. The version of Wolverine from Deadpool’s timeline that died in Logan was consistently revered as the greatest of heroes. When X-23 shows up later to the new (worst) Wolverine, she explains how his variant saved the lives of so many with his sacrifice. So his journey becomes about trying to live up to the hero he knows he can be, all because of what we saw him do in Logan.

