Deadpool & Wolverine Scrapped Avengers Reunion Plans

Deadpool & Wolverine had plans for an Avengers reunion, but it was scrapped in the early stages of development. The movie’s writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, spoke to IndieWire about their plans to reunite the original six. Was dreaming of reuniting, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Hawkeye and Hulk pie in the sky? Maybe, but you have to try and see if it can work out. Reese and Wernick say that these actors busy schedules are what ended up hampering the efforts here. You can bet it would be hard to coordinate appearances from Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, and Chris Hemsworth. Even so, could you imagine the fervor if this had went down.

During that moment in Avengers Tower, all of the original team was supposed to be there. Wernick revealed, “We haven’t told anybody this, but there was a version of that scene very, very early on that wasn’t written, but was conceived, that had all the Avengers in the room. And Wade was rejected and then he dressed all the Avengers down in a way only Deadpool could do.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

So Much Iron Man

All of the OGs.

The two writers still have plenty to say. Getting Iron Man back into the fold would’ve been absolutely amazing to see. However, Reese and Wernick didn’t know that Downey Jr. was supposed to return as Doctor Doom in just a few short days after the release of this film. That would complicate things quite a bit. Reese told the outlet, “Ryan Reynolds read the scene with both of them, so in the hopes we could get Downey. But he also wanted Favreau, because they’re a great combo, and they were all in the scene together.”

“Behind the scenes, we didn’t know about the Doctor Doom. And there’s no way he was going to do both. And then we said, ‘Oh, Downey doesn’t say ‘no’ to Ryan Reynolds, does he? No one says no to Ryan Reynolds.’” Wernick mused. “And Ryan gave him the hard press. We wrote scenes, and Downey read the scenes, but what we didn’t know behind the scenes was this Doctor Doom thing.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Reese also spilled about Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Avengers Tower moment. “It was a version of what you saw in the sense that he rejected Wade. He just said he wasn’t a team player or whatever and questioned his team-player abilities. So it was actually pretty close to the scene that you saw. It just had two guys instead of one,” the writer explained. “And then Jon [Favreau] was, graciously, connected to it from the start. It worked out great. I mean, look, we would’ve loved to have Downey. But, at the same time, I think Marvel had this ace in their hole, which is he’s about to come back in this different character. So, to have him be Tony Stark? Knowing that Doctor Doom was coming on the heels of that? It just didn’t make sense.”

Would you have liked to see that Avengers reunion? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!