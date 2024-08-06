Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds Reveals “Fastball Special” Cut From Film

When it comes to comics, few fighting moves are as recognized as the Fastball Special. If you’ve read any X-Men comic, you’ll know the deal—someone incredibly strong, often Colossus, picks up Wolverine and tosses him through the air launch a shredding assault on whoever the foe may be. A version of the move nearly made it into Deadpool & Wolverine, only to get cut before the film was released.

“A few people asked if we were tempted to try a Fastball Special,” Reynolds tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “The answer is yes. Except instead of throwing Deadpool or Wolvie, we chucked this guy… it didn’t make the cut, sadly.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As those involved in the film have explained, a lot of stuff had to be left on the cutting room floor due to the pure scope of the story. At one point, even Nic Cage’s Ghost Rider was on the table, though Reynolds and company moved on as talks fell through.

“Yes,” Reynolds told Collider when asked if there was an idea for Cage to reprise Ghost Rider in Deadpool & Wolverine. “[It] came to a conversation for sure. Yeah, but no.”

