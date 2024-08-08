Deadpool & Wolverine: Blake Lively Explains Lady Deadpool

Deadpool & Wolverine star Blake Lively actually revealed how she became Lady Deadpool in the new movie. Yesterday on Live with Kelly and Mark, the It Ends With Us actress stopped by the daytime show to explain her MCU debut. Lively tracked things all the way back to the early 2010s. Apparently comics lifer Rob Liefeld actually modeled the character’s appearance on the Gossip Girl actress. But, none of this is set in stone and it took a long time to get Lady Deadpool on-screen. From there, Ryan Reynolds took the opportunity to make this happen in Deadpool & Wolverine. And, now audiences all over are positively overjoyed at the prospect.

“Well, that was like a neat little surprise,” Lively began. “Rob Liefeld, who drew LadyPool, I had no idea but in 2010, he drew Lady Deadpool and at the same time, I was cast in the Green Lantern with my now husband, who was not my husband then. The timeline, I know it gets a little wonky. You need a conspiracy yarn to track it. But, basically, there was no association with Ryan, Ryan had no association with Deadpool. He was supposed to make this movie. But, it was a pipe dream. It wasn’t ever really going to happen.”

Lively joked, “Rob Liefeld drew LadyPool, and I guess he and his wife watched Gossip Girl? So, it was just kind of crazy how the world… You know, my husband and I got married and Deadpool was made. They were looking for a LadyPool, so, you know.”

All Those Cameos Are Out There Now

Look at these goats.

The talk of cameos before Deadpool & Wolverine was absolutely everywhere. Variety ended up asking director Shawn Levy about the number of characters that were on the table for this particular film. The filmmaker told the outlet that there was more than 70 names listed that they had access to. On the surface, that number seem staggering. But they didn’t end up, pushing the boat out on every single one of those Marvel heroes.

When asked about the availability of Ben Affleck’s Daredevil, Levy would say, “Early on, when we were looking at a 70-name menu of Marvel characters, Daredevil was on one of those lists — but never since those earliest of conversations, and never to the point of outreach or offers or anything like that.”

“We never did a joke about or with anyone that we didn’t run by them first,” Levy added. “Whether it was scripted, like the Daredevil line, or unscripted, like ‘He’s normally shirtless, but he’s let himself go since the divorce,’ which was more of on-set improv, Ryan or I would always run the lines by performers and make sure everyone felt comfortable and that we were never punching down. It was all in a playful spirit that everyone felt good about. Those lines wouldn’t be in the movie if Hugh and Jen didn’t think they were funny.”

