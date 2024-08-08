Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds Thanks Jon Favreau for Bringing Happy Back

Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Ryan Reynolds took a second to thank Jon Favreau for cameoing in the movie. Fans in most screenings screamed for joy, when they saw Happy Hogan interviewing Wade Wilson, early in Deadpool & Wolverine’s runtime. Little did they know, that was just the tip of the iceberg when it came to amazing cameos over the course of this film. Getting Favreau on-board was no easy task, but once he came to set, they decided to pick his brain about making a movie inside of the MCU. Now it would seem, the proof is in the pudding. Check out what the Deadpool star had to say about this amazing cameo on Twitter right here down below.

“Jon Favreau didn’t just jump into #DeadpoolAndWolverine for a quick one night stand as Happy Hogan. He gave us the 360 degree vision of an innovator, foundational Marvel forefather and ace storyteller,” Reynolds began. “And if I have his number right, he is WILDLY uncomfortable with everything I’m writing in this post. But fuck it, I got what I needed out of him so he’s gonna drink the medicine.”

Happy Hogan in the house.

“One of the many things I love about playing Deadpool is that he’s a fan. Like me. Deadpool LOVES Marvel. So, working with Jon who’s one of the original creatives who built an empire, was somehow BETTER than sitting with one of my heroes. And almost better than being cradled in Thor’s powerful arms while he sobs like a fucking motherless child who lost his binky in a house fire,” Reynolds added. “Jon is one of the greats. Yeah, the movie benefitted from his incredible performance, but we got something more important: his generosity of time and energy to talk story and brainstorm larger themes and ideas. I’d drop everything to show up for this guy anytime or anywhere. Thank you, Jon.”

Favreau Helped Build The MCU’s Foundations

These two helped make Iron Man a household name.

There’s no question at the Iron Man director helped mold the MCU into the juggernaut. It is now. The Hollywood Reporter sat down with Robert Downey, Jr. to talk about that early. Of marvel, studios movies. Speaking to Colman Domingo, Andrew Scott, Mark Ruffalo, Jeffrey Wright, and Paul Giamatti, the Oscar winner described how much freedom Favreau had on Iron Man.

Downey Jr. began, “Because anyone who knows [Iron Man director] Jon Favreau – I remember seeing Swingers, and that monologue he has, and I was like, ‘And he wrote this? Who is this guy?’ Also, he went to Bronx Science, and he was doing the Improv in Chicago, and we’re both from Queens? We were meant to do this thing. Also, there was no real certainty that this was even going to take off. Iron Man was a second-tier hero. They [Marvel] let the lunatics run the asylum for a little while, so it was completely an indie approach to a genre movie to begin with.”

