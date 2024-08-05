Deadpool & Wolverine Has a Hilarious Back to the Future Easter Egg

Deadpool & Wolverine has taken the movie world by storm, breaking records at the box office and shattering audiences’ expectations time and time again. The Marvel Studios film has no shortage of clever Easter eggs and references connecting across popular culture — and that is even true with a nod to the sci-fi juggernaut Back to the Future. Spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine lurk below! Only look if you want to know! The third act of Deadpool & Wolverine, in which Wade Wilson / Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan Howlett / Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) try to stop Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) from destroying the multiverse, takes place on Deadpool’s home world of Earth-10005. Cassandra locates the secret Time Variance Authority outpost that contains the multiverse-destroying Time Ripper, which is hidden in an otherwise-ordinary Subway station. One of the signs for the Subway station, providing information about which routes it services, mentions a stop named “Lone Pine Mall.”

This is an innocuous reference to the first Back to the Future, when the film’s protagonists travel back in time via the parking lot of their local mall, Twin Pines Mall. When Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) travels back in time to the 1950s and accidentally runs over a pair of pine trees, his new present day now has the mall renamed to Lone Pine Mall. While this doesn’t necessarily mean that Deadpool & Wolverine’s Earth-10005 is set in the same universe as the Back to the Future movies, it is a fun visual gag to the franchise’s use of time travel and universe hopping. The final moments of Deadpool 2, in particular, where Wade wreaks havoc across time and space with Cable’s time travel device, certainly made a similar impact as well.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine was released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.